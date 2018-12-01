Melodious music stays forever in the mind of listeners says Anurag Saikia

Music composer Anurag Saikia who is happy with the audience response of his newly released song ‘Tum Aaoge’, has said that melodious music stays forever in the mind of listeners that is reason why he comes up with melodious compositions.

Anurag Saikia was interacting with media after the success of his new release ‘Tum Aaoge’ on Thursday in Mumbai.

Saikia’s new song ‘Tum Aaoge’ features television’s real life couple Amir Ali, Sanjeeda Sheikh and their heart wrenching love story. It is the sequel to his earlier songs ‘Bas Ek Bar’ and ‘Ajnabee’.

Talking about his new release, Saikia said, “With Times Music, I started with one soft romantic number called ‘Bas Ek Bar’. I feel ‘Bas Ek Bar’ is what I am. I love simplicity and I love something that touches your soul and heart so, this whole point of time, I have tried to create something new. It’s like my investment as after 30 years, I will be happily listening to all of my songs so, that’s what I am trying to create now. With my new song ‘Tum Aaoge’, I maintained the same thing.”

Saikia added that people prefer to listen melodious songs that is the reason why he created song like ‘Tum Aaoge’ which melodious in its nature, he said, “I think melodious music stays forever in the mind of listeners and that’s why I did song like ‘Tum Aaoge’. We did like a series from ‘Bas Ek Baar’ to ‘Ajnabee’ and now ‘Tum Aaoge’ and people want us to continue with these series of song so, I feel very happy with the response of people but after this, we will come up with something else.”

Saikia had composed music for films like ‘Karwaan’, ‘Mulk’ and ‘High Jack’ earlier this year, talking about his musical journey, he said, “Year 2018 was quite interesting and hectic for me as I did music composition for films like ‘Karwaan’, ‘Mulk’ and ‘High Jack’. All these films were different from each other. In ‘Karwaan’, I did kind of ghazal song with Papon and Arijit Singh, In ‘High Jack’, there was an electronic bhajan and in ‘Mulk’, I did a qawali.”

Talking about how he created ‘Tum Aaoge’ Saikia said, “I wasn’t thinking about doing something out of the box. I just started with few simple notes and I tried to create simple melody that anyone among us can hum it. I wanted to end this on a sweeter note so, that how the concept of ‘Tum Aaoge’ came into my mind. I am really happy the kind of support, I am getting from Times Music and Gaana Originals. They had faith and belief in my music and that was huge boost for me to do something good and melodious for them.”

Composed by Anurag Saikia, ‘Tum Aaoge’ is penned by Kunaal Vermaa and sung by Soham Naik & Ritrisha Sarmah.