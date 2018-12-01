Lax Regulations In The Gambling Market

The gambling market has set a new trend of game content through socialization and mobilization. Players use social networks and mobile gadgets to play which helps in cash-less transactions. This has boosted the interaction and communication among people through social games. Also, new regulatory acts adopted by many countries paved favorable conditions for the growth of gambling market. For instance, Free To Play format games are a big hit, which draws more people to join the online gambling industry.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL GAMBLING MARKET AT $207 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the gambling market in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifth of the market. The USA was the largest country accounting for more than one-third of the global gambling market.

Read report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gambling-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Oliver Guirdham, since 95% of the transactions in gaming are in cash, casinos are increasingly adopting cashless methods of payment as an alternative to cash. With cashless systems, banknotes are replaced by special gaming tickets or cards. These gaming tickets are compatible with video poker and slot machines that can be used to collect more customer data and to understand the purchasing pattern of customers. Many casinos in Las Vegas are using cashless payment systems such as ticket voucher systems and casino club cards.

Sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=191&type=smp

William Hill was the biggest player in the gambling market, with revenues of $1.9 billion (1.6 billion GBP) in 2016.

The gambling market is segmented into Casino; Lotteries; Sports Betting; and Others.

Casino comprises establishments primarily engaged in operating gambling facilities that offer table wagering games along with other gambling activities, such as slot machines. These establishments often provide food and beverage services.

Lotteries comprises establishments primarily engaged in operating gambling facilities like lotteries (except casinos or casino hotels) or providing gambling services.

Sports betting is the term used for the betting action involved with the prediction of a sporting event and placing a wager on the outcome of that event in order to win money. It involves wagers being placed on football, basketball, baseball, hockey, rugby, boxing, horse racing, car races, tennis, and more.

Others comprises establishments primarily engaged in operating gambling facilities (except casinos or casino hotels) or providing gambling services.

Gambling Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info