COCO LENI, a natural eyewear brand partners with local Goan Artists to create a limited edition line of sunglasses

1st December 2018: The German Eyewear Brand COCO LENI has now partnered with local Goan artists to create – a limited edition line of genuine Goan Sunglasses – Hand painted in Local Goan Style. The perfect gift for any eyewear aficionado!

COCO LENI, the leading designer of handcrafted natural eyewear has crafted two Goan sunglasses lines – Genuine wood and Bamboo!

A design is paramount to the success or failure of any business involved in fashion eyewear. Yet, while the artists take great pride in the effort they put into the design, they also want us to know that they put equal emphasis on the effect it has on the environment. They believe that far too many companies neglect where and how their products are sourced. Which can have a negative impact on the environment as well as the customer.

“We also think, not enough companies put social issues at the forefront of their organization’s agenda. This is precisely why we are different.” Says Arjun Sagar, co-founder of COCO LENI

Amidst all of the innovative designs, one fundamental yet complex component is the company’s commitment to utilizing materials from nature, be it with eco-friendly wood, ethically-sourced buffalo horn or bamboo, cellulose acetate (a sustainable material derived from cotton and wood pulp) or titanium. COCO LENI produce products that are both environmentally friendly and high quality (made of hypoallergenic and natural), a product their customers and our planet can be happy with.

With an approach to protect the environment, they use part of their profits to do beach cleanups, awareness campaigns and lobbying local governments to stop using plastics.

“Our mission as a company is to eliminate single-use plastics, which are destroying the marine ecosystem and our environment” explains Matthias Haase co-founder of COCO LENI

The company also work to organize and participate in a number of beach clean-up drives, all around India, with the launch of their COCO LENI CleanUp Club. They motivate others to reduce, reuse, recycle or upcycle products made of plastics.

COCO LENI has been an emerging company since its inception. They began 2 years ago, COCO LENI has expanded to more than 15 retail stores around India, the U.S.A, and Europe.

“We will continue to concentrate on providing top-tier products, an enhanced customer experience and support the causes that we love. By focusing on more than just design, we believe we can make a sizable, positive impact on the world we live in. We hope you will join us on our journey.” – Matthias Haase (German optometrist, with 20yrs experience, COCO LENI)

About

Our mission is to bring premium quality German Eyewear using the best possible natural materials, that everyone can afford. Our eyewear is made of Natural Italian Acetate, Wood, Titanium and ethically sourced Buffalo Horn.