Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market Size, Share Analysis by Types, Application & Region Forecasts to 2025

November 30, 2018 – Global Perfluroalkoxy (PFA) Market is segmented into chemical processing, electrical & electronics, mechanical/industrial and automotive & transportation. Perfluroalkoxy (PFA) market geographically spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa. North America dominates the market for the forecast period. APAC regions such as China and Japan are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Middle-East and African markets witness a moderate growth CAGR during the forecast period.

Perfluroalkoxy (PFA) is a fully fluorinated translucent and a slightly flexible polymer with a low chance of friction and excellent outstanding anti-stick properties. PFA is a tough material that resists stress and sustains against all chemicals and solvents. PFA is also temperature resistant that makes it ideal for use in high & low temperature surroundings. PFA is chemically stable and possesses relatively good dielectric strength. It encompasses high melting and processing temperatures and also it is difficult to mold. Such properties make PFA vulnerable to splay delamination, degradation and melt fracture. PFA is also corrosive to almost all metals with higher probability of contamination.

Characteristically, PFA is inert to all solvents and chemicals for processing wafers. It has a steady cassette that can withstand constant temperatures. Perfluroalkoxy polymers are fully fluorinated and have chemical resistance and chemical stability in comparison with polytetrafluroethylene (PTFE). PFA resins are in general copolymers of tetrafluroethylene with one or more of pefluoroalkyl vinyl comonomers.

Commercially, PFA is used as a material for pipe fitting for hostile chemicals and also corrosion resistant lining of vessels in the chemical processing industry. Common applications include construction of gas scrubbers, piping, reactors& containment vessels. Again, in coal power plants PFA is used as lining for heat exchangers and by directing crude gas through PFA lined apparatus the gas steam can be refrigerated and condensed without hampering the heat exchanger, thus contributing to enhance the competence of entire plant. Overall, the perfluroalkoxy (PFA) market witnesses a trajectory growth in the forecast period owing to its rising commercial importance.

Perfluroalkoxy (PFA) market is driven by the growing need for use of perfluroalkoxy in chemical industries. Perfluroalkoxy (PFA) market is segmented into pellets and fine powder, based on product type. The key players in the perfluroalkoxy (PFA) market include HaloPloymer, DuPont, Solvay, 3M (Dyneon), Asahi Glass, Row, RTP Company, Nippon Chemical, AGC, Shanghai 3F New Material, Lichang Technology, and Zibo Bainisi Chemical.

Market Segment:

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Chemours (DuPont)

Solvay

Daikin

3M (Dyneon)

AGC

Lichang

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PFA Aqueous Dispersion

PFA Pellets

PFA Powder

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing Industry (CPI)

Wire & Cable

Semiconductor

Cookware & Bakeware Coatings

Other

The key points of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Manufacturers

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

