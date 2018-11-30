Organic Baby Food Market Key Players Nestle S.A, H.J. Heinz Company,GroupeDanone

Parent Market Analysis

Baby food industry comprises of milk formula, dried baby food, ready to feed baby food, prepared baby food and others .With increase parental concerns for the fulfilment of all the nutrition and vitamins contents at growing stage of their babies is witnessing an increased adoption of baby food among the consumers across the globe. Moreover, doctor’s recommendation for these baby food products is also fuelling the growth of baby food market globally .Additionally, companies are focussed on widening distribution channel across the globe. This is further supported by use of modern techniques such as online marketing andbranding to create visibility of products among the increasing online users across the globe.

Organic Baby Food Overview

Organic baby food products are manufactured from organically grown ingredients and processing it naturally without any addition of chemical. The emerging concern with wellbeing, consciousness for greener products and awareness among the consumers about the availability of safer food products is expected to fuel the market growth for organic baby food in the near future.

Market Value Forecast

The BRIC organic baby food market was valued at US $ 1,239.1 Mn in 2014 and expected to reach US $ 3,528.7 Mn by 2020, reflecting a CAGR of 19.5% during forecast period. The BRIC organic baby food market is expected to account for the fastest growth as compared to other regions. This growth is supported by rapid urbanisation and rising disposable income in BRIC countries The BRIC organic baby food market witnesses a major contribution from milk formula organic baby food followed by prepared organic baby food.

Product Type Analysis

On the basis of product type, the sub segmentation includes milk formula, dried baby food, ready to feed baby food, prepared baby food and others. Among the above mentioned sub segments, milk formula organic baby food market is expected to contribute largest share in terms of revenue followed by prepared organic baby food. Milk formula organic baby food in BRIC was valued at US$ 372.0 Mn in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.3% by 2020. The demand for prepared organic baby food products is supported by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits by consuming cereal products coupled with rising parental concern for improving their child’s meal quality.

Distribution Channel Analysis

On the basis of distribution channel type, the sub segmentation includesspeciality outlet, supermarkets, internet or online selling, chemist/pharmacies/drugstores, and others.Sell out through supermarkets is expected to show a double digit growth and emerge as the most dominating distribution mode for organic cosmetic products, preferred by the consumers during the forecast period. Furthermore, online retailing or sell out through internet is predicted to hold second position in terms of CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is sub segmented into four countries namelyIndia, China, Brazil and Russia. Among all these countries China is expected to be the highest contributor in terms of revenue followed by India. China contributed US$ 679.4 Mn in 2014 and is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 21.2% in the forecasted period. The growth in China is supported by the food safety issues such as melamine scandal in baby food has led the consumers to turn towards healthy and hygienic food.

Key Trends

Rising urbanisation coupled with increasing disposable income in BRIC countries is driving increasing acceptance for organic baby food products, not only among the high-income group, but also the middle – income group. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness for healthier and greener products in support with parental concern for feeding their child with chemical free products is contributing towards an increased demand for organic baby foodproducts in BRIC.

Competitive Players Outlook

The BRIC Organic baby food market is dominated by international players such as Nestle S.A, H.J. Heinz Company,GroupeDanone,British Biologicals,Abbott Laboratories, Bellamy’s Australia Limited,Campbell Soup Company, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd and others.