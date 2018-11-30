Kid Snacks Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2017 – 2027

A snack is a portion of food that is generally consumed in casual occasions or in between meals. Snacks are smaller than regular meals and are available in variety of forms such as processed foods and packed snacks food, as well as snacks made from fresh ingredients at home. Kid snacks is a small category which cover the snacks consumed by the children. Processed snack foods which are available in the market is a type of convenience food, that are designed or prepared to be more durable, less perishable, and more portable than food that are prepared at home. Snacks often contain substantial amount of preservative, salt and sweeteners. Beverages, such as cold drinks, juices or dairy products are not generally considered as snacks though it may be consumed in lieu of snack foods. Kids generally love to have salty snacks such as potato chips or corn chips. A study done in 2010 showed that children in the U.S. snacked on average six times per day, which is approximately double as often as American children in the 1970s.This shows the increase in consumption of roughly 570 calories per day than the U.S. children consumed in the 1970s.

Market Segmentation:

Kid snacks marketis segmented on the basis of source, type, distribution channel and region. On the basis of source the kid snacks market is segmented into organic snacks and conventional snacks. On the basis of type the kid snacks market is segmented into salty, refrigerated or frozen, confectionary, bakery, vegetable and fruit snacks and nut based snacks.The bakery segment is most popular segment in kid snacks market as bakery segment includes delicious cakes, biscuits and chips.On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, specialty stores, grocery stores, and convenience store.Grocery store and convenience store is expected to hold relatively higher revenue share in the kid snacks market, which is followed by the supermarket/hypermarketsegment.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of kid snacks is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, APAC, Europe and MEA. Among these region Asia Pacific is expected to have the major market share globally. Moreover, North America has also emerged as a prominent market for kid snacks, as the popularity of organic snacks is increasing to significant level in this region.

Market Drivers:

Parents these days are more concerned about their children’s health and are willing to buy healthy and nutritious snack products. Companies have become more competitive in terms of launching healthy snacks. Moreover, manufacturers also offers toys inside the snack in order to attract the kids. All these factors are fuelling the growth of kid snacks market globally.International evidence clearly shows that snack promotion influences the consumption of processed snack foodsby the kids. Various kid snack manufacturers are aggressively advertising to promote their products, which is higher traction and in turn bolsters the kid snacks demand all over the world.Moreover, in order to generate more sales, manufacturers across the globe are focusing on expanding product portfolio and production capacity which in turn will drive the market of kid snack in the forecast period. Manufacturers are now targeting both online and offline retailers with the objective to expand its distribution networks, thereby making products easily available to consumers. Through online sales, manufacturers are also providing various offers and coupons to attract more consumers, which could aid sustainable growth of the kid snacks market in the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in kid snacks market includes Procter&Gamble, PepsiCo, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands Inc., Calbee, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Intersnack, Lorenz Snack-World, and Mondelez International, Inc. among others.