Integration Of IoT In The Oil Pipeline Transportation Market

Oil pipeline transportation companies are increasingly using Internet of Things (IoT) to create new opportunities in the industry. IoT links assets, people, products, and services to streamlining the flow of data, makes real-time choices, and improves asset performance, process, and product quality. Major oil pipeline players have already started designing strategies integrated with IoT.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL PIPELINE TRANSPORTATION MARKET AT $136 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market. The USA was the largest country accounting for more than one-fourth of the global pipeline transportation market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the automation of transportation systems is transforming the way companies are handling their operations. Metro systems in particular, are opting for automation of their transport networks due to high density of passengers and the high frequency of services. These technology solutions allow metro operators to run at shorter intervals, decreasing the amount of time passengers spend for a train ride and also crowding on platforms. For example, the Dubai Metro has automated 75kms of their rail tracks and all trains are operated centrally without drivers.

ABB Group was the biggest player in the pipeline transportation market, with revenues of $33.7 billion in 2016. ABB group company’s growth strategy is to restructure the company and combine products from similar markets as a single business division. The restructuring will deliver customer value with the combined offerings of power and automation products.

The pipeline transportation market is segmented into Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation; Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation; Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation; Others.

Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation segment comprises establishments primarily engaged in the pipeline transportation of crude oil.

Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation segment comprises establishments primarily engaged in the pipeline transportation of natural gas.

Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation segment comprises establishments primarily engaged in the pipeline transportation of refined petroleum products.

Others segment comprises establishments primarily engaged in the pipeline transportation of other products.

