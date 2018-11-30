Industrial Ethernet Switch Market – Global Market Insights, Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018–2023

Market Overview:

Industrial Ethernet switch is a network switch that helps in connecting all the network devices used in industries. It helps in forwarding data in the form of frames or packets to the destination port, whenever there is a requirement. The industrial Ethernet switch market is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The adoption of industrial automation and increasing security concerns over the network are driving the global industrial Ethernet switch market.

On the basis of application areas, the segment is further divided into smart grid, security & surveillance, intelligent rail & traffic communication, and others. Ethernet switches play a crucial part in building the architecture for digitalized surveillance system. Access control and surveillance systems are being connected through Ethernet cables rather than analog or slow signal connections. The 2 port managed switches are capable of offering high security for the entire network and helps in reducing the operational cost. In recent years, most of the modern airports rely on industrial Ethernet in developing intelligent transport systems. Moxa Inc., a leading industrial networking provider, is offering EDS-518A industrial Gigabit Ethernet switch for connecting video surveillance systems. The switch features high port density and capability of connecting several video servers. The switch is capable of maintaining 600 analog cameras through their high bandwidth capability and transmitting data through optical fiber for large distances and can withstand temperature extremes between -40 to 70 degree Celsius.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Industrial Ethernet Switch Market are Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Polycom (U.S.), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), and ZTE Corporation (China), among others.

Industrial Ethernet Switch Global Market – Segmentation

On the basis of type , the segment is classified into managed switches and unmanaged switches.

On the basis of application, the segment is divided into smart grid, security & surveillance, intelligent rail & traffic communication, and others.

On the basis of organization size, the segment is classified into SME and large enterprises.

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, automotive, chemical, electrical power generation, and others

On the basis of region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Industrial Ethernet Switch Global Market – Regional Analysis

The global industrial Ethernet switch market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold major market share through the forecast period. The rising demand for ethernet switch in various stages like SCADA integration, PLC communication across industries are majorly driving the market in this region. North America is expected to hold significant growth rate during the forecast period. The advancements in the area of telecommunications and rising demand for optical fibres are driving the market in this region. The rise in internet of things and need for data centers are fuelling the market growth.

Intended Audience

System Integrators

Communication providers

IT enablers

Cable manufacturers

Network component manufacturers

