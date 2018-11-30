How the Traditional Christmas Dinner is Becoming Unfashionable – Laurent Jeanmart

Roast turkey with all the trimmings, followed by pudding and mince pies – it’s what brings families together round the table on Christmas day.

But is the traditional festive feast falling out of flavour with some?

New figures released by Britain’s biggest supermarket Tesco in its first “Christmas report” reveal the changing face of Christmas in the UK.

It may be a firm favourite among traditionalists, but according to the report sales are falling by around 1% year on year.

It is still the top choice for dessert at Christmas with 40%.

However, a breakdown of the generations shows its popularity is waning amongst the young with 59% of over-55s saying they will tuck into it on the big day, compared with 23% of 18-to-34-year-olds.

Instead, they said they would shun it for chocolate pudding (35%), mince pies (33%), ice cream (23%), black forest dessert (15%, stollen (9%) – and even panettone.

Around a third of those aged 35 to 54 put it top of their pudding list.

The trend towards a plant-based diet shows no signs of slowing down this festive season, with nearly one fifth of hosts (18%) catering for a vegan or vegetarian on 25 December.

The report says 5% of 18 to 34-year-olds will go vegan this Christmas, twice the national average (2%).

Derek Sarno, director of plant-based innovation at Tesco, said: “The increased awareness of sustainability issues around eating animal products combined with a more health-conscious consumer is driving plant-based diets mainstream.”

Researchers found that more than a quarter of all cooks (27%) will cater for alternative diets this year – 6% for gluten-free diets, 4% for dairy-free, 3% for pescatarians and also coeliacs.

According to the Vegan Society, the amount of people adopting a purely plant-based diet quadrupled between 2014 and 2018, while demand for meat-free food in supermarkets increased by 987% last year.

