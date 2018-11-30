Godrej Golf Links – Presents Golf Links Villas in Greater Noida 9810047296

Godrej Golf Links In order to maintain its foray to deliver the innovative designs and modern concepts in the form of world-class residential projects, Godrej Properties has been ahead to mark the presence since inception. As we all known, India is an agricultural country and is recently developing well in terms of real estate development and with a complete phase of development. Godrej Properties has focused on a lot of zones and is aimed to launch the projects in some of the best cities of NCR, including Greater Noida. It has been evolving as a great hotspot of several residential developments.

Godrej Properties Limited is definitely going to boost the growth of real estate market and develop in this area as well. It is the whole new residential development which is stretched over 100 acres of landscapes with a range of luxurious villas and several recreational options. Real estate experts and consultants are expecting huge growth and demand in few days to come with this launch. The project is known to be the true blend of ideal location, world-class lifestyle elements, safe and green living concepts and ample connectivity to the rest of the city. Godrej Golf Links is known to be an expansive township development with great section in the form of Godrej the Suites. It consists of lavish villas with serene and panoramic views which are opened for booking.

After developing millions of square feet of landmarks in the whole country, Godrej Properties offers world-class Golf Link Apartments which are introduced in one of the prime addresses of Greater Noida. The project is going to offer lavish residential units in different forms of villas. These residential abodes vary in sizes ranging from 700 sq. ft. to over 5335 sq. ft. With serene and beautiful view of landscape garden and golf course, you can live the rest of your life in this mixed use development. Golf Links is a luxurious landmark to experience living beyond satisfaction.

Godrej Golf Links Greater Noida is truly enriched with serene and exotic ecological ambience and modern day aspects of living. The project has been planned with a range of world-class amenities that are merged well in this residential township, including landscaped garden, 9-hole golf course, security with guard dogs, kids play area, swimming pool, sand pits, clubhouse, golf academy featured swimming pool, and 4 mini clubs. You can definitely lead fit, healthy and fresh living with these exciting features.

Golf Links is truly a wonderful creation and is well connected through elevated corridors like Yamuna Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, DND Flyway and FNG Expressway. Godrej Golf Links is known to be the prominent address in future in several ways. This residential development has great connectivity to access a lot of public transport services, including several road transport facilities, metro rail, air transport and others. With well established transport facilities, you can easily commute to desired destination. It is well connected to various social amenities like reputed colleges and schools, healthcare center, social hubs and other amenities across Greater Noida.

