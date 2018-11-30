Fender Rumble 25 – Amplifier for Beginners

17 November 2018 – Fender Rumble 25 is the best value for your money amplifier. It provides exceptional sound quality in a box with full of features.

Every musician, no matter of how experienced they are, will need an amplifier to play their instruments to a large crowd. Some instruments will be unplayable without an electric amplifier. One of the most popular musical instruments is the electric guitar, because it is very versatile, and in almost every modern genre of music, the guitar plays an important role. If you want to become a good guitar player, then you will need an exceptional amp, and there is no better value for money than the Fender Rumble 25 bass amp.

Fender has been manufacturing guitars and amplifiers for over 72 years, hence you can expect to get a high-quality product in every of their amp models. As you can guess from the name, the Fender Rumble 25 bass has a power of 25 watts, and it weighs only 21 pounds, which makes it perfect for small gigs as well as home playing. Fender Rumble 25 is great for beginners as well as more advanced players. Because the design is just pure awesome, it will fit in any room, and guests will compliment it. It comes with a 1/8 inch as well as with an ¼ inch output for your headphones. You probably have heard that Fender was the first company that manufactured an electric bass amp, hence you must expect for the sound to be crystal clear on any volume. Fender Rumble 25 gives you more control with the equalizer control. Because this is an amp for a beginner or less advanced music player, it has only the classic 3 band equalizer, however, this is going to be more than enough for the majority of music players. Only in the case that you are professional and play at large concert will need to get a more expensive Fender amp, which will give you control beyond any amateur player.

