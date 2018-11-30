Essential Oils Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2024

Our latest research report entitled Antifouling Coatings Market (by application (rigs and vessels)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Antifouling Coatings. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Antifouling Coatings cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Antifouling Coatings growth factors.

The forecast Antifouling Coatings Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Antifouling Coatings on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global antifouling coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global antifouling coatings market covers application segments. On the basis of application the global antifouling coatings market is categorized into rigs, vessels and others. Among the applications of antifouling coatings the vessels segment accounted for the largest market share over the period of 2016 and 2017, and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period.

Driven by innovations, the global market for antifouling is projected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast pace. Moreover, the rise in international transportation through marine ways is likely to escalate the growth in this market over the forecast period. On the other side, the toxicity associated with antifouling coatings is expected to restrain the growth in this market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for environmentally friendly antifouling coatings and paints, and growing R&D in antifouling coatings market is expected to drive the opportunities for the players operating in this market over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global antifouling coatings market such as, AkzoNobel N.V., Advance Marine Coatings AS, Hempel A/S, BASF SE, The Jotun Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

