Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market to Witness a Massive Growth To 2022

According to the new market research report “Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market by Component (SCR Catalyst, DEF Tank, Injector, Supply Module, Sensor), OHV Market by Application (Construction & Agriculture), Aftermarket by Vehicle Type, Supply Mode (Cans, IBC, Bulk & Pump), & by Region – Forecast to 2022”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.06% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 21.50 billion by 2022. The rising stringency of vehicular emissions in North America, Europe, and Asia is responsible for the increase in diesel vehicles with SCR and thus is the main driver for increasing DEF consumption. Also, DEF has a huge demand in the aftermarket. A mid-class passenger car needs 0.26 gallons of DEF per 620 miles, and an SUV/MPV requires 0.4 gallons of DEF per 620 miles. Hence, there is a frequent need for DEF replacement or refill, which drives the aftermarket.

Stringent emission norms and increase in average miles driven to foster the Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market growth.

Rising stringency for vehicular emission and fuel efficiency regulations in North America, Europe, and Asian countries is responsible for the increase in diesel vehicles with SCR. Emission regulations in the U.S. and Europe are considered most stringent in the world, in terms of emission limits. Hence, there has been a significant growth in emission control technologies for vehicles in these countries. For example, in Europe, under the Euro III norms, the NOx emission level was set at 5.0 g/kWh, which then declined by around 92% to reach 0.4 g/kWh under Euro VI norms. Owing to such strict targets set under Euro VI norms, OEMs and Tier-1 manufacturers are employing SCR in diesel vehicles. SCR helps in reducing NOx from exhaust gases and keeps the environment safe from harmful pollutants. Additionally, the demand in the DEF aftermarket is influenced by factors such as increasing average age of vehicles, improving infrastructure, growing number of vehicles on the road, average miles driven, replacement cycle of DEF, and growing concern towards vehicle maintenance.

“Passenger car is the fastest-growing vehicle segment in the diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket”

The passenger car segment has historically been emitting higher NOx emissions as compared to other vehicle segments such as LCV and HCV. However, with stringent emission standards such as Euro 6, the NOx emissions for passenger cars have been reduced to a very low level. To reduce the NOx emissions, exhaust after treatment has become a mandate in various countries. On the other hand, around 90–95% of heavy commercial vehicles are already equipped with SCR. Hence, the passenger car segment offers a huge opportunity for the DEF aftermarket.

“Construction equipment constitutes the largest off-highway diesel exhaust fluid OE market globally”

Construction equipment works in harsh conditions and must be capable of handling heavy loads. Thus, the power requirement of these vehicles is higher than that of on-road vehicles and other off-road vehicles such as agricultural tractors. Further, Tier-IV regulations have been implemented across various countries for off-highway equipment, which mandate manufacturers to reduce particulate matter and nitrogen oxide levels by 50%–90%. Hence, the increasingly stringent emission norms for construction equipment are driving the off-highway diesel exhaust fluid market.

“Asia-Oceania region constitutes the largest diesel exhaust fluid market for Original Equipment (OE) market”

The Asia-Oceania region leads the diesel exhaust OE market owing to increase vehicle production in countries such as China and India. The vehicle production in these countries is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4–5% over the period of next five years. The SCR penetration for vehicles in these countries is also expected to rise after the introduction of stringent emissions standards such as BS 4 and China 5 in 2017. This will lead to increased demand for DEF in this region during the forecast period. Alternatively, North America is estimated to lead the DEF aftermarket segment as the region has a high penetration of vehicle parc equipped with SCR as compared with other regions.

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market ecosystem consists of DEF manufacturers such as Yara International (Norway), CF International Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), Total S.A. (France), and Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands). DEF is supplied to major OEMs in the automotive industry including Nissan (Japan), General Motors (U.S.), Honda (Japan), and others.