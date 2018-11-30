Supermarkets and hypermarkets are progressively fusing in-store automation to align the retail shopping with automated machinery for ease of customers as well as retailers. Automation in supermarkets and hypermarkets is used for automating store operations like packaging, merchandise, inventory checking, merchandise scanning, retrieving, packaging, container movement, delivering products, and connecting with customers. Problems like stocking, enhancing productivity, reduction in waiting time are being dealt using automation. It is also helping in increasing overall customer satisfaction and improved shopping experience. For instance, multi-lingual and autonomous customer assistance robots were installed at Lowe’s, an American retailer, in 11 locations in San Francisco Bay area. Retailers are also focusing on using self-checkout stands for customers. Self-driving shopping carts are patented by Walmart.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL SUPERMARKETS AND HYPERMARKETS MARKET AT $4 TRLLION IN 2017

Western Europe was the largest region in the supermarkets and hypermarkets market in 2017, accounting for nearly 30% of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, supermarkets and hypermarkets are increasingly using Internet of Things (IoT) and other connected devices to optimize energy efficiency. IoT and coolers, freezers, HVAC units and others power-using equipment are connected to a centralized program that help the retailers to get an accurate picture and information of their energy use which can be used to manage equipment performance and utilize settings for optimum temperatures and lighting.

Target was the largest competitor in the market, generating revenues of $69.9 billion in the year 2016. Target’s growth strategy is to invest in its workforce to improve store service and add more than 12 new brands to its product portfolio in an effort to attract customers. It also plans to invest in stores by remodeling and combining them with technology to improve the consumer shopping experience, which is expected to be a growth driver.

Supermarkets comprises establishments, known as supermarkets, primarily engaged in retailing a general line of food, such as canned, dry and frozen foods; fresh fruits and vegetables; fresh and prepared meats, fish, poultry, dairy products, baked products and snack foods. These establishments also typically retail a range of non-food household products, such as household paper products, toiletries and non-prescription drugs.

Hypermarkets comprises establishments, known as hypermarkets, primarily engaged in retailing a general line of food, such as canned, dry and frozen foods; fresh fruits and vegetables; fresh and prepared meats, fish, poultry, dairy products, baked products and snack foods. These establishments also typically retail a range of non-food household products, such as household paper products, toiletries and non-prescription drugs.

