Aircraft Actuator Market Manufacturing Growth and Development 2017 – 2027

An actuator is a device which controls the movement and mechanism of the system and requires an energy source or a control signal. Where the energy source or control signal can be electric voltage, hydraulic pressure, pneumatic pressure or mechanical power. The aircraft actuator is consists of a reduction gear, which is used to control and maintain the rotating motion. It is a key component of an aircraft of a spacecraft, it plays an important role for control and flight. Additionally, their actions ensure the aircraft safety as well as passengers’ safety. Above the use of electric aircraft actuators, the use of piezoelectric concepts is also used for the application in vibration control and noise control.

Aircraft actuator has many applications such as flaps, landing gear, weapons systems, etc. Traditionally, hydraulic actuators were used in landing gear, but owing to the advancement of technology and reliability, use of electric actuators is increasing. Also, for the same application, heavy-duty linear actuators are being used, which can tolerate high pressure, as the weight of the aircraft creates a difference in its efficiency. Flap actuators are positioned on the wings in order to maintain flight efficiency also at the low speed of air. As the large aircraft (for e.g. commercial aircraft) are required to maintain the speed of air during landing.

Electric actuators and hydraulic actuators are the most reliable actuators for fighter planes, in order to effectively control the bay doors, which hold weapons. They are used because they are technologically advanced, have stop modules for emergency and sensors are mounted on the device.

Aircraft Actuator Industry:Market Dynamics

Some of the factors which are driving the market of the aircraft actuator industry are increasing passenger traffic across the world, increasing aircraft capability of reducing weight limits, etc. are influencing the manufacturing of aircraft. Additionally, the growth of aircraft actuator market is directly proportional to the growth in aircraft manufacturing industry. This has added rise to the procurement of low weight and power-efficient aircraft actuator. Increasing use of electromechanical actuators due to its high efficiency and reliability as compared to other products is the trend of the aircraft actuator market.

Additionally, increasing focus on the use of piezoelectric actuators and magnetic actuators, which are small in size and provide high energy density and support to the aircraft system, are the trend of the industry. Some of the factors such as excessive system topologies, safety issues, technological up gradations, government regulations, etc. can be considered as the restraints for the market of aircraft actuator industry.

Aircraft Actuator Industry: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Aircraft actuator market on the basis of product type: Electric Electromechanical Electrohydraulic Piezoelectric

Segmentation of the Aircraft actuator market on the basis of application: Landing Gear Aircraft Flaps Weapons Systems Others

Segmentation of the Aircraft actuator market on the basis of aircraft type: Airbus Jet planes Cargo planes



Aircraft Actuator Market: Regional Outlook

North America region dominates the market for aircraft actuator systems followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. And the growth in North America region is expected to grow with rising CAGR over the forecasted period. And the growth in the region is owing to the factors such as less price of oil, upgraded fiscal & monetary policy, supportive private sector, and low labor cost available in this region. Additionally, North America is leading the market of the military and fighter aircraft. Also, Asia-Pacific region holds the large market as compared to other regions, in terms of revenue.

According to the product type, in Asia-Pacific and North America regions, electrohydraulic sub segment dominates the market of aircraft actuator industry, followed by electro-hydrostatic sub segment. The rising growth of above-mentioned sub segments is attributable to their benefits such as low investing costs, energy efficient, high power density and capacity, easy implementation, etc. Additionally, the market share of Latin America and The Middle East and Africa is expected to increase over the period of forecast.

Aircraft Actuator Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the Aircraft actuator market, identified across the value chain, include, Moog Inc., maxon motor ag, Sitec Aerospace GmbH, Progressive Automation Inc., Tamagawa seiki Co,.Ltd., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Aero Space Controls Corporation, Beaver Aerospace & Defense, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Rockwell Collins, Price Wheeler Corp., etc.