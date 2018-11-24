KrojamSoft, Inc Offers Long Path Tool Software Program to Manage Files with Long Names and Long Path Names

Santa Clara, CA, (November 24, 2018) – Files with very long names can be very tough to access. In some cases, it can be very difficult to access, rename and manage files having over 255 characters. Long Path Tool is a wonderful program from KrojamSoft, Inc that is user-friendly and can help manage files with long path names and long names.

The program is designed to help users who face error messages like “Destination Path Too Long”, “Path Too Long”, “Cannot Delete File” or “Too Long Path”. The handy tool can help users to deal with such particular situations and fix the same as quickly as they can.

It has various features, such as Unlocking locked files, System locked files deletion, Copying, Renaming or delete long file names, Long path files scanning, Deletion of files from mapped network folders, Command line version for batch-mode file management etc.

Despite the plentiful features and steps, this long path tool is very simple and easy to operate. With this tool, it can be very easy to manage files and boost the performance of the OS. The tool has satisfied thousands of users and can be purchased from the store or directly downloaded from the website.

About KrojamSoft, Inc

KrojamSoft, Inc is a software development firm that is based in Santa Clara, California. It has been consistently offering useful software tools to help PC users.

For more details and further enquiries, please visit https://LongPathTool.com.

Media Contact:

KrojamSoft, Inc.

5201 Great America Parkway

Suite 320

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Email: Hello@LongPathTool.com.

###