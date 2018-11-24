Godrej Air – Luxurious and Airy Homes at Sector 85 Gurgaon

Launched by No.1 real estate developer in India to recreate magic, homes at Godrej Air in Sector 85 Gurgaon breathe better than any other area in the city. These homes have the best solution to all your air problems where you can breathe in pure and fresh air. Possession to be available by 2022, Godrej Air is coming soon in Gurgaon with homes which are an oasis of oxygen. Located near Manesar Toll close to KMP expressway, Godrej Air is the project located in the heart of the city. Away from the smog and pollution, Godrej Air is an oasis of hope which is literally unlike its surroundings. It is definitely a landmark where you can find the cleanest air in the city.

There is finally a glimmer hope for the residents of NCR. It introduces homes which provide ample fresh air and these projects are coming soon to Gurgaon. It has total 5 towers spread over 10 acres of landscapes. It has total 511 apartments in floors 19, 23, and 32. Stretched over the sectors 76 to 95/95A and 102 to 113, New Gurgaon has learned from its older counterpart and is offering what its elder sibling couldn’t. It has express connectivity, planned development, and significant growth. These are some of the promises from Gurgaon for the residents.

Located along the proposed Dwarka Gurgaon Expressway and is well connected to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and NH8, New Gurgaon is bisected by Pataudi Road and National Highway 8 which is the most promising real estate destination in the city according to most of the researchers. Gurgaon-Manesar Urban Complex 2025” is the futuristic development plan with a vision to extend residential sectors of the city till they can reach Manesar. The project has interconnected roads opposite to the roads which ended in Old Gurgaon, apart from 60m wide roads (while Old Gurgaon has only 30m wide roads). So, New Gurgaon has great potential to create traffic management and urban planning.

A 50m wide proposed green belt is planned to be created along the roads with proper planning for parking areas. These are some of the best highlights of this project. Gurgaon is also expected to be listed among the smart cities in India. So, special attention will be taken to security, education and health aspects in the city. It is a natural progression where customer interest and infrastructure development peaks and real estate follows. Most of the developers have been launching projects in New Gurgaon, including in sectors 82, 83, 95, 91, 92, and 95A.

New Gurgaon has been rapidly growing to be one of the leading real estate destinations in the city. With its upcoming metro connectivity in the vicinity, connectivity to IGI airport, and proximity to internal sectors of Gurgaon, this area has been growing drastically on both quantitative and qualitative aspects. The project has great connectivity to leading schools like DPS, St. Xaviers and others. Commercial and residential projects are also going to offer best amenities in this city.

