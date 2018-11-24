Barnfather Wire goes live with new Time & Attendance technology from AUTOTIME reducing payroll processing from half a day to half an hour

Growing business turns to Vanquish cloud-based solution to add agility and accuracy to workforce scheduling and payroll activities

London, UK, November 21, 2018 – AUTOTIME, a division of HFX, one of the UK’s leading developers of cloud-based workforce management solutions has announced that the nation’s largest independent wire production company Barnfather Wire has deployed the company’s real-time biometric Time & Attendance (T&A) system, Vanquish. Barnfather Wire, the West-Midlands based firm who supplied the wire used to create the stems of the 888,264 poppies for the ‘Blood Swept Lands’ and ‘Seas of Red’ Armistice displays at the Tower of London in 2014, plans to support the ever-expanding business by automating its critical workforce scheduling and payroll activities. Since going live with the new Vanquish system just four months ago, Barnfather Wire has achieved dramatic time savings, reducing the process of calculating weekly wages for nearly 50 staff from half-a-day to just half-an-hour.

Dean Horton, Works Director at Barnfather Wire commented, “We selected AUTOTIME for the simplicity of its technology. Vanquish is highly flexible and offers us everything we need to accelerate and improve the accuracy of our processes in one single, integrated solution. It gives us vital, real-time information on shifts and pay along with critical absence data such as holidays and sickness. We can even add our own notes and attach important documents to build a living and breathing virtual library. In a very short space of time, we’ve taken control of our T&A activities, made tangible time savings and improved payroll accuracy beyond our expectations.”

The Vanquish solution has replaced Barnfather Wire’s existing clocking in-and-out system that was extremely difficult to use and failed to deliver accurate readings of employee attendances and absences. Staff use the new system to clock in and out by simply placing their hand over the Vanquish biometric hand reader terminals when they start and finish work. Then, Dean and his two colleagues from the accounts team use the solution to capture and store all information relating to employees, their shift patterns and pay details. When it comes to staff scheduling, they log into the cloud-based system from anywhere to allocate shifts quickly and efficiently, track the exact number of hours each staff member has worked and reconcile them against the original planned schedules. If an employee does not turn up on the day, is sick or on holiday, it is easy to move people around and deploy them to areas that need extra assistance at the click of a button.

The ability to record and monitor accurately working hours and absences makes it easy to identify trends that aid improved decision-making, for instance, should too many staff members regularly call in sick on Mondays or Fridays or often leave early. This enables Barnfather Wire to assess the situation and take remedial action proactively or provide the additional support that staff need before employee morale or efficiency levels suffer.

Nicola Smart, Chief Operating Officer of AUTOTIME added, “Small but growing companies like Barnfather Wire need flexible technology to bring agility to their organisations and take them to the next level of success. They depend on our cloud-based automated solutions to gain complete visibility of their T&A activities, boost payroll accuracy and keep staff motivated and productive at all times. Barnfather Wire has an exciting future ahead and we look forward to helping them maximise the capabilities of their Vanquish system.”

About Barnfather Wire

Barnfather Wire is the UK’s largest independent wire production company. From its West Midlands plant, it manufactures a broad range of drawn wire products to the highest possible standards. It provides products from stock or bespoke to customers’ individual requirements.

One of Barnfather Wire’s most notable achievements was to supply the wire used to create the stems of the 888,264 poppies for the ‘Blood Swept Lands’ and ‘Seas of Red’ Armistice displays at the Tower of London.

For more information, visit www.barnfatherwire.co.uk

About AUTOTIME

AUTOTIME, a division of HFX, is one of the UK’s leading developers of cloud-based workforce solutions that provide organisations with the tools they need to control labour costs, increase their efficiency and minimise their compliance risk in today’s business environment. Over 5,000 organisations of all sizes and sectors including construction, contract cleaning, recruitment, retail, logistics and hospitality & leisure rely on the company’s experience and expertise to support their management needs.

AUTOTIME is part of HFX, the leading provider of flextime™ that is used by over 1,400 commercial and public sector customers across the UK.

For more information about AUTOTIME, visit: www.autotime.co.uk For more information about HFX, visit: www.hfx.co.uk

