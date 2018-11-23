Sunbridge Software Services Ltd. Wins a $1 Million Deal for Microsoft Dynamics 365

21st November 2018, Pune, Maharashtra: Sunbridge Software Services Pvt. Ltd. recently announced that they have been awarded a multi-year deal worth $1 Million by a leading industrial products and services company. The company has hired Sunbridge for their services in installing and managing the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations Module. The $1 million deal has been signed for three years.

The client company approached Sunbridge Software Services as the management aims to achieve digital transformation and modern desktop for their organization. The Microsoft Dynamics 365’s finance and operations module is known for boosting the company’s financial performance by increasing profitability, optimizing workforce productivity, decreasing operational expenses and streamlining asset management. The best thing about this software is that it has the capability of adapting to any financial and operational changes that happen in an organization.

Sunbridge has taken up the job of setting up and implementing the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations Module at this company that offers industrial products and services. Although Sunbridge did not reveal the name of the company, a spokesperson informed, “The deal is expected to run for a period of 3 years with an aggregate revenue potential of $1 million, covering ERP implementation and service in the U.S. and Middle East regions.”

While the main job of Sunbridge would be to find the right solution and customize the Finance and Operations Module for the concerned company, this is not their only responsibility. Sunbridge is known for providing professional services, which include implementation, training of the staff and customer support. Their engineers, thereby supporting the entire supply chain cycle from analyzing to delivery to multiple work would “include technical design specifications, diagnostic solutions for business process and product training for employee and field legal entities across the globe”, said the aforementioned spokesperson.

The experts at Sunbridge are gearing up for the three-year long project, which would streamline the client company’s finance and operations. This would bring a significant change in the overall performance and success of the organization.