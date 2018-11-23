South Africa’s Best Medical Scheme Comparison Platform

Medical Aid is an online platform that aims to offer its users a convenient way to view and compare South Africa’s best medical schemes at a single place. The platform helps users to find the medical scheme that satisfies their budget and healthcare needs in the best way possible, by accessing important information about various schemes from different providers and comparing them altogether.

Medical Aid presents the opportunity to select and buy medical schemes from South Africa’s most renowned brands within a few minutes. They also extend guidance and provide valuable advice to the users who cannot reach a decision.

The Health Covers Provided by Medical Aid are:

Keyhealth Medical Scheme – One of the most renowned healthcare brands in South Africa, Keyhealth Medical Scheme is administered by PPS Healthcare. The medical scheme is known for its transparency, guaranteeing value for money to their members. Their cover is distributed in five main packages that complement their motto: ‘simple, but effective’. They also offer smart health cover options that are aimed at offering pure medical benefits.

Discovery Health Medical Scheme – Covering over 2.7 million beneficiaries, Discovery Health has emerged as South Africa’s largest open medical scheme. With a current market share above 50%, they aim to deliver the best health care options to their members, contributing to a healthier society. To cater to the unique health and budget requirements of all, they offer 23 different options with private hospital cover. The wellness programme run by them, Vitality, encourages healthy choices and offers them rewards for it.

FedHealth Medical Scheme –Founded in 1936, FedHealth perceives its members as a part of its family. The preferred healthcare partner to thousands of families, it offers a vast option range, delivering something for each member. Administered by Medscheme, they aim to offer complete support and fulfil all the needs of their customers.

Others – Apart from the ones listed above, they also provide Medihelp Medical Scheme and Momentum Health Medical Scheme. All products offered by Medical Aid are renowned and leaders in the health cover industry in South Africa. Their expert team members also provide guidance and advise to help the members select and avail the best cover to satisfy their exact needs.

