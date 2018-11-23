Potato Flour Market Growth Prediction Up to 2025

Potato Flour is a type of flour which is made from whole potatoes and most of the time the peel of the potato is not removed. Potato flour is a rich source of fiber and vitamins. The potato flour is heavy but is very easy to digest. The potato flour has a defined potato flavor and the products that are made up of it has a longer shelf life and are generally gummy in nature. Potato flour is also used as an ingredient in some of the cuisine in order to enhance the potato flavor. Potato flour also helps to cure the cardiovascular diseases.

Potato Flour market is segment on the basis of packaging, distribution channel, type, and region. On the basis of packaging the market is segmented into retail packaging and bulk packaging. Bulk packaging is much preferred by the restaurants or hotels, whereas retail packaging is preferred by the consumers for their household.

The demand for potato flour is also more as it is easy to digest. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and online stores. It is expected that supermarkets/ hypermarkets will hold a relatively higher share in the potato flour market compared to other distribution channel. On the basis of region the potato flour market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of potato flour is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment Asia Pacific is expected to be the leader of potato flour market around the world and is expected to dominant the market in the forecaster period. In Asia Pacific region the countries like china is the key market for potato flour, India is also generating quite high revenue as the country is world’s second largest producers of Potato. In terms of revenue North America is also expected to be the second leading contributor in the potato flour market, which is further followed by Europe.

Market Drivers:

Consumer’s increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack foods that is easy to digest is playing a key role to drive the potato flour market in the forecast period. Increasing opportunities in the food industry is also a key factor which is driving the global potato flour market. Potato flour-based food products provides rich fiber content which is healthy as well as it helps in the reduction of fat content from the body. As potato flour is easy to digest it is very popular among the old age people, hence this factor is also boosting the growth of potato flour market. The potato flour has an increased shelf life which does not affect the quality of the product, which is also another driving factor for the growth of potato flour market. It is said that consumption of potato flour promotes hair growth and helps in the treatment of grey hairs which is also expected to bolster the growth of potato flour. As potato flour is a rich source of vitamin c, it helps to boost the immunity of the body. Furthermore it contains flavonoid which keeps the level of bad cholesterol low, these factors are also going to drive the potato flour market to a great extent in the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in Potato Flour market are Shiloh Farms, Bob’s Red Mill, Doves Farm Foods Ltd, Anti grains food, Authentic Foods, Rakusens Ltd, Lotus foods, Health Connection Wholefoods, Barry Farm Foods and Hearthy Foods among others.