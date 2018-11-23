Hotel Ruidoso Offers Special Need Travelers Convenient Facilities

Travelers with special needs can now access convenient facilities at the Hotel Ruidoso. This hotel in Midtown District caters to both leisure and business travelers. With the special facilities that cater to guests that have accessibility problems, this hotel is an ideal establishment for travelers that come to Ruidoso.

The hotel’s design has in mind guests that have physical handicaps that would otherwise lock them out from the same great experience that other guests have. With ramp accesses, guests that have to use wheelchair find it easier to use the facilities here. The hotel offers a handicap accessible room that makes it easy for guests to move about in their wheelchair.

This room features adequate spacing between furniture as well as spacious bathrooms. These allow wheelchair users to have adequate space to turn their wheelchairs and move from one place to another. The uniquely designed rooms also have a wide bathroom with shower supports and ease of access to the shower area. All aspects of the room are designed with consideration to the comfort of the user.

According to the hotel’s spokesperson, they aim to providing quality and comfortable service to all people that show up at the hotel in Midtown District.All aspects of the room are designed with consideration to the comfort of the user at all times. Apart from the handicap accessible room, the facilities offered include a Braille elevator. The visually impaired guests can easily find their way using elevators.

Guests can find out more about this service from the website http://hotelruidoso.net.

About the company

The Hotel Ruidoso is 3 Diamond rated hotel that is also AAA approved. Located in Ruidoso’s Midtown District, it offers services for guests seeking accommodations. With a variety of rooms and suites to choose from, guests do not face any limits at this affordable establishment. The Hotel Ruidoso rooms include standard queen room, king suites and junior suites and handicapped accessible rooms.

The hotel’s room can accommodate large groups. Apart from large beds, other amenities in the room include a51 inch flat screen television, fridge, microwave, coffee maker, iron and others that make the stay here comfortable. Hotel guests can also access facilities such as laundry room, fitness center, swimming pool, meeting room, barbeque grill and a business center.

The central location and close proximity to various locations of interest makes the hotel an ideal choice for both leisure and business travelers.

Contact Information –

Hotel Ruidoso – Ruidoso, New Mexico

110 Chase Street, Ruidoso, NM 88345, UNITED STATES

Tel: 575-257-2007

Fax: 575-257-2008

Website: www.hotelruidoso.net