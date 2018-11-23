Evolution of SaaS

SaaS (software as a service) is a method of delivering software where customers can access the data online. These applications are hosted by service vendors or providers and maintain servers, code, and databases. A complete software solution is provided by SaaS on a pay-as-you-go basis from a cloud provider. Sometimes SaaS applications are on-demand, hosted software or web-based. The access to the application, security, availability, and performance are managed by the provider.

Moving into the beginning of the dot-com boom, with the development of the Internet, the computer industry was trying to implement an early form of Software as a Service called ASP or Application service providers. Earlier application services providers use to get paid for a subscription to an app via the website.

ASP or Application Service Providers, where users pay for a subscription to an app via a website. While some figured out how to advance and progress towards and becoming SaaS-driven organizations, mostly failed. ASPs at the time just couldn’t deliver on their promises. Software as a service initially extended the concept of the ASP model. By 2010 SaaS managed to grow into a $10 million industry. In 2012, SaaS vendors develop, manage and host their own software with apps that can serve multiple users. Now, these services are offered on the pay-as-you-go or on a subscription basis. A client has to pay the rent for the software rather than buying it. There are several benefits offered by this software which includes fast installation, lower cost of entry, automatic software updates, reduces management burdens. Events of data breaches brought data and applications security into the limelight in 2015. These effected and brought in corporate liability and personal embarrassment which meant that to maximize security measures on the cloud was important in 2016 as SaaS sites are rich targets for hackers.

Cloud services are seeing a change in the way business operates and this can be affected by IT departments which expected to become leaner and efficient. Rather than needing an in-house team to solve a tech issue undergoing, it can be expected to be provided “as a service”. Thousands of SaaS applications can be managed without an IT department. To be on market trends and keep up with market demands, SaaS companies will require to learn, to evolve and to adapt.