Egg Replacement Ingredients Market Worth USD 1,152.0 Million by 2022

“Meticulous Research” in its latest publication states that, the “Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market is projected to reach USD 1,152.0 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.”

The Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market is driven by increasing vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian population; growing preference for the plant based natural food ingredients among general population; frequent outbreaks of Avian Influenza, and safety benefits over the natural eggs. However, there is a reluctance to use the egg replacement ingredient from both the industrial users as well as the end consumer primarily due to its inability to replicate the exact flavor, taste, and texture like the real eggs.

The demand for protein is steadily increasing across the globe. According to the Food & Agricultural Organization (FAO), this demand is driven by the increase in income levels in developing countries. The FAO states that meat consumption would grow by 1.4% annually till 2024 while annual growth in poultry consumption would be around 2.0% during the same time frame. On the other hand, the growing demand for plant-based protein is evident by the facts that oilseed production is expected to grow by more than 20% over the same period, resulting in the increase in protein meal output by 23%, reaching 355 Mt by 2024.

Apart from protein, the functional foods such as food ingredients derived from the plant sources have shown significant growth in last decade and the demand is expected to further continue in near future mainly due to the growing awareness about their ability to promote general health and well-being by preventing certain diseases. Growing health consciousness among the general population has resulted in the increasing adoption of plant based ingredients as it includes reduced saturated fat and fiber which increases satiety and prevent the person from overeating. These food ingredients also offer cholesterol benefits with lower energy density.

