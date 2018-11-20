Robots In The Finished Wood Products Market!

Robots are replacing traditional hand sanding and wood finishing tools. Robot-based wood automation tool providers have launched robots that carry out wood sanding, polishing and finishing precisely and quickly. They are developing technologies for assembling a wooden window frame to routing designs in wood panels for a wide range of materials and surfaces. For instance, ABB developed robot automation solutions for picking, packing & palletizing and offers such technologies to manufacturers of wood panels, doors & door frames, windows & window frames and other wooden construction materials.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE FINISHED WOOD PRODUCTS MARKET TO GROW TO $2 TRILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the finished wood products market in 2017, accounting for nearly half the market share. This was mainly due to rise in construction activity owing to economic growth in China and India.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/finished-wood-products-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, companies in the wood products manufacturing industry are witnessing an increasing demand for smart doors and windows that are technologically connected to home owners. With the significant growth in the IoT infrastructure, individuals are seeking to stay connected to their homes even while they are away. To capitalize on this trend, door and window manufactures are increasingly integrating lock-unlock technologies in their products. For instance, in September 2016, Pella Corporation developed new a built-in security sensor for its entry doors that allows consumers to control their home doors and windows through their smartphones or single-channel remote controllers.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=79&type=smp

LIXIL was the largest company in the finished wood products market, with revenues of $5.02 billion in 2016. LIXIL’s growth strategy is to expand its operations by acquiring companies in the operating countries. LIXIL acquired companies such as American Standard, Alubuild and others.

The finished wood products manufacturing market includes establishments engaged in manufacturing other wood products such as wooden windows and doors, cabinets, kitchenware and wooden mobile homes and other products.

Finished Wood Products Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info