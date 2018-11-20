pH Sensor Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2021

pH meters are mainly used for finding the pH value of fluids, the pH value of fluids is analysed to assess the quality of fluid and water being used in the production process. The pH Sensor consists of measuring electrode, reference electrolyte, temperature sensing element and the reference junction. pH meters are mainly used in power plants, water treatment plants, pharmaceuticals industries, mining sector, oil & gas industry, Chemical processing industries, food & beverage industries. pH sensor is used to analyse the dye which is used for clothes, the medical industry checks the drug efficiency and ensures a proper pH level of water to manufacture the drug. Water with the desired amount of pH in necessary for food production and beverage production this is again where pH sensor helps industries.

The trend in the pH sensor market is the demand of highly reliable & accurate pH sensors that lasts a lifetime with the reduced level of maintenance.

The major driving factor of the pH sensor market is increasing government regulations on industries that use water in their production i.e. water incentive industries. Imposition of strong regulations on water treatment plants by environment protection agency to decrease the pollutants in the water and environment. Another driving factor is, growing safety concerns in industrial setups due to harmful effects on the quality of goods produced due to acidic or basic water. Apart from this the effects of basic or acidic water on pipelines and various equipment such as condensers and boilers etc. in chemical, power and oil & gas industry is further aiding pH sensor market.

There are various restraints of pH sensor market such as difficulty to measure pH of solutions with low ion concentration. Another restraint is related to certain solutions that damage the pH sensor. Regular cleaning of the pH sensor only by distilled water/special solution is required to prevent a growth of bacteria and contamination to maintain the utmost standard of product quality and sometimes this cleaning damages the sensor. This cleaning practice is common in the variety of industries, such as cosmetics and perfumes, food and beverage, fats and oils, pharmaceuticals, paint and ink and chemical manufacturing.

The pH sensors market is segmented on the basis of product type, by application, by component, by region. pH sensor market segmentation by product is general purpose pH sensors, high-performance pH sensors, high purity pH sensors and other pH sensors. Other includes a pH sensor with the steam sterilizable property. Segmentation of pH sensor market by component includes sensor body, the reference electrode, measuring electrode and sensing element. Segmentation of pH sensor market by application includes Medical and healthcare sector, Paper Industry, Food & Beverage industry, Agriculture industry and others such as chemical and pharmaceuticals industries. Chemical and Pharmaceutical industries use pH sensors for checking their production processes and to avoid any eccentricity from the standard operating procedure. This also acts as a driving factor for the pH sensor market.

The global pH sensor market has been segmented into seven major regions, which include North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

