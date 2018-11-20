Manikarnika Producer Kamal Jain shares an emotional note on Rani Lakshmibai’s 190th birth anniversary

One of the magnum opus of Hindi cinema, Manikarnika is set to release on January 25th, 2018 in which Kangana Ranaut will be seen the titular role of Rani Lakshmibai.

On the account of 190th birth anniversary of India’s most celebrated warrior, Rani Lakshmibai, producer of the film Kamal Jain shares an emotional note on Manikarnika.

“We all have read about Rani Laxmi bai’s inspiring story at school since childhood. The fact that she so bravely fought the British army, with a kid tied to her back, was so brave and courageous. I was always inclined and passionate to tell this tale of valour, courage and sacrifice on silver screen. I am fortunate to present this magnum opus to the world with Zee studios, and work with possibly the best team of pioneers like Vijayendra Prasad sir, Prasoon Joshi sir, Nick Powell, the action director, Neeta Lulla, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and most importantly Kangana Ranaut who is the the best suitable to play the role of Rani Laxmibai. Manikarnika is a heartfelt tribute to Rani Laxmibai, who gave birth to Indian independence, a hero who inspires generations even now. Khub Ladi Mardaani woh toh Jhansi wali Rani thi!”

The film is extensively shot in Jodhpur and also marks the Bollywood debut of popular television face Ankita Lokhande. The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Danny Dezongpa, Jishu and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub in the pivotal roles.