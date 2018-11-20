Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market Outlook, Opportunity And Demand Analysis, Forecast 2018-2025

Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant.
This report researches the worldwide Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant capacity, production, value, price and market share of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL)
Clariant International Ltd
Chemtura Corporation
Lanxess
Thor Specialties, Inc.
Daihachi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
Delamin
Dupont
Amfine Chemicals
Huber Engineered Materials
Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd
Zhejiang Wansheng
Albemarle Corporation
Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Breakdown Data by Type
Reaction type
Additive type
Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Breakdown Data by Application
Building and Construction
Electricals and Electronics
Transportation
Others
Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Reaction type
1.4.3 Additive type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Building and Construction
1.5.3 Electricals and Electronics
1.5.4 Transportation
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production
2.1.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production by Regions
4.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production
4.2.2 United States Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production
4.3.2 Europe Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production
4.4.2 China Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production
4.5.2 Japan Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue by Type
6.3 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL)
8.1.1 Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant
8.1.4 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Clariant International Ltd
8.2.1 Clariant International Ltd Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant
8.2.4 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Chemtura Corporation
8.3.1 Chemtura Corporation Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant
8.3.4 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Lanxess
8.4.1 Lanxess Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant
8.4.4 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Thor Specialties, Inc.
8.5.1 Thor Specialties, Inc. Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant
8.5.4 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Daihachi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
8.6.1 Daihachi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant
8.6.4 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Delamin
8.7.1 Delamin Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant
8.7.4 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Dupont
8.8.1 Dupont Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant
8.8.4 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Amfine Chemicals
8.9.1 Amfine Chemicals Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant
8.9.4 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Huber Engineered Materials
8.10.1 Huber Engineered Materials Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant
8.10.4 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd
8.12 Zhejiang Wansheng
8.13 Albemarle Corporation
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Upstream Market
11.1.1 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Raw Material
11.1.3 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Distributors
11.5 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
