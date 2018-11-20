Fog Networking Market Growth Prediction, Future scope And Outlook 2025

Fog computing or fog networking, also known as fogging, is an architecture that uses edge devices to carry out a substantial amount of computation, storage, communication locally and routed over the internet backbone, and most definitively has input and output from the physical world, known as transduction.

Growing demand for real-time computing and proliferation of IoT devices are a few factors driving the growth of the market, where as structural and security issues is inhibiting its growth rate.

The global Fog Networking market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Fog Networking.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Fog Networking market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Fog Networking market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

ARM

Cisco

Dell

Ericsson

HP

IBM

Intel

Linksys

Microsoft

Nokia

Qualcomm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Near-to-Eye

Projection

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

BFSI

Defense, Government, and Military

Industry

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

