FMCG Packaging Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2018 to 2025

Packaging enables effective communication between the brand owners and consumers via logos, colors, product information, images, and graphics.

The increasing demand from the e-commerce industry is a crucial factor that will likely compel the prospects for market growth during the forecast period. The crucial importance of differentiated packaging, which adds critical value to the product and plays a major role in influencing consumer’s preference, is another major factor with an impact on the market.

The market is witnessing increased technological advancements, and has a lot of potential to develop in the future with manufacturers engaging in providing products that meet the requirements of the customers.

The worldwide market for FMCG Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

This report focuses on the FMCG Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Amcor

Ball

Berry Global

Crown Holdings

Tetra Pak

WestRock

Graham Packaging

Reynolds Group Holdings

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Paperboard

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care Industry

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global FMCG Packaging market.

Chapter 1, to describe FMCG Packaging Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of FMCG Packaging, with sales, revenue, and price of FMCG Packaging, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of FMCG Packaging, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, FMCG Packaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe FMCG Packaging sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

