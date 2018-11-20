Casio G-Shock Sport Shock Resistant World Time Analog Digital GA-110WG-7A Men’s Watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe’s dream of ‘creating a watch that never breaks’. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as ‘the toughest watch of all time’. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe’s mantra “never, never give up.

The watch is shock resistant, magnetic resistance. It have a 200 meter water resistant, world timer giving times of 29 time zones. It saves the daylight and light up in the dark auto led light with an afterglow. The basic white color of this model is a fashionable hue that is often used in sportswear and sneakers. This combines with refreshing, early-summer mint green and turquoise blue accent colors for a distinctively sporty design.

Casio G-Shock Sport Shock Resistant World Time Analog Digital GA-110WG-7A Men’s Watch is the most durable digital and analog-digital watches in the industry, trusted by military personnel, law enforcement, surfers and outdoor enthusiasts around the world.

Casio G-Shock Sport Shock Resistant World Time Analog Digital GA-110WG-7A Men's Watch dial centers around an "Ani-Digi" combo that comfortably displays data across various modes. The sub-dial at 9 o'clock displays a second time zone while the cockpit-inspired sub-dial at 6 o'clock indicates the different modes wearers can cycle through. While the dual-time and world time functions would prove to be most useful for pilots, the watch also supports a 1/100th second stopwatch, 12/24 hour formats, four daily alarms with one snooze alarm, and a dedicated countdown timer. White, blue, and red accents contrast nicely with the blacked-out color way and the large handset suits the massive dial. However, one has to wonder if legibility could be negatively affected due to the darkened Arabic and indices found throughout the dial.

Bottom line: A 100% original watch from Mens Casio Watches that gives the strength and trust to depend on. With added functionality, and the world timer this one will certainly rock amongst the g-shock family members and will influence few outside the family too.