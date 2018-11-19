Postal Automation Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

November 19, 2018: Postal Automation is a matter of bringing mail from sender to recipient – quickly, reliably and economically.

North America is likely to account for the largest share of the overall postal automation system market throughout the forecast period. The leading position of the region, in terms of market share, is primarily due to the presence of major postal and CEP companies in the region. Renovation of existing postal automation systems in North America has resulted in the installation or capacity expansion of these systems, thereby contributing to the growth of the market in the region. However, among all regions, the postal automation system market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. High growth in the e-commerce industry in China, Japan, and India, among other countries in APAC, are creating huge growth opportunities for the players in the market in this region.

In 2017, the global Postal Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Postal Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Postal Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Toshiba

NEC

Pitney Bowes

SOLYSTIC

Vanderlande

Fives Group

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Beumer Group

National Presort (NPI)

Dematic

Interroll

Eurosort Systems

Intelligrated

Bastian Solutions

Falcon Autotech

Bowe Systec

GBI Intralogistics

To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-postal-automation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Culler Facer Cancellers

Letter Sorters

Flat Sorters

Parcel Sorters

Mixed Mail Sorters

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Government Postal

Courier, Express, & Parcel

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Postal Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Culler Facer Cancellers

1.4.3 Letter Sorters

1.4.4 Flat Sorters

1.4.5 Parcel Sorters

1.4.6 Mixed Mail Sorters

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Postal Automation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Government Postal

1.5.3 Courier, Express, & Parcel

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Postal Automation Market Size

2.2 Postal Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Postal Automation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Postal Automation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

To Browse Full Research Report @:

https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-postal-automation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

About Radiant Insights:

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc

Contact Person: Michelle Thoras

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Phone: (415) 349-0054

Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com