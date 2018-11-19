Microscale Copies Of Human Organs!

Organ-on-a-chip via 3D printing considerably reduces costs in the initial stage of product development in the biotechnology research. It involves microfabrication of living tissues within microscale fluid channels to make an exact microscale copy of human organs and this process is aided through 3D printing. It encompasses mesoscale technologies like cell-laden hydrogels and 3D printing, and microscale technologies like laser assisted bio-printing and addresses major limitations of a previously popular top down tissue engineering method. This technology considerably reduces time to design, develop and produce products and applications in the biotechnology and biomedical fields, thus benefitting the scientific research and development services market.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SERVICES GLOBAL MARKET TO GROW TO $1+ TRILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the scientific research and development services market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market share. This can be mainly attributed to increased government expenditure on research in areas of life sciences, humanities, engineering, bio-defense and others.

According to The Business Research Companys Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, 3d printing is increasingly being used by scientific research and development services companies to reduce research costs and time. It is helping research organizations for speedy development of prototypes, shortening development cycles. It eliminates the constraints of traditional processes to design and develop unique shapes. For instance, APWorks, developed 3D printed motorcycle using scalmalloy, a proprietary metal, thus indicating the significance of 3D printing in scientific research and development services.

Battelle Memorial Institute was the largest company in the scientific research and development services market, with a revenue of $4.8 billion for the financial year 2016. Battelle Memorial Institute’s growth strategy is to setup its research center in Houston to offer services to healthcare and aerospace industries.

The scientific research and development services industry comprises establishments engaged in research and experimental development on a contract, consultancy or outsourced basis in the areas such as biotechnology, physical sciences, engineering sciences, life sciences and social sciences.

