Hero Homes Sector 104 – Find Your Perfect Home in Gurgaon

After launching successful residential projects in Ludhiana, Haridwar, and Mohali, Hero Group is all set to launch its first project in Gurgaon, Hero Homes Sector 104. Hero Homes is a leading name creating architectural landmarks over the years. Now, Hero Homes bring to you an epitome of world-class living at best price by launching Hero Homes Sector 104. The project represents the best in contemporary lifestyle offerings by redefining elegance and style with aesthetic design for sophisticated views. Hero Homes Sector 104 is stretched around 9 acres of mesmerized landscapes.

It is a one of its kind residential landmark located in Sector 104 Gurgaon on Dwarka Expressway. Hero Homes Sector 104 is offering all the facilities and amenities to the residents with world-class features. Hero Homes Sector 104 Gurgaon is going to offer 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK high-rise apartments for residential purpose. Hero Homes is strategically located in a neighborhood which has everything to provide urban lifestyle.

Location advantages

• Positioned only 7 km from IGI international airport

• Direct connectivity from Dwarka Expressway to Manesar and NH8 through Gurgaon

• Located in close proximity to 16 new residential developments on Dwarka Expressway

• Upcoming metro in proximity

• Located 5 km from Diplomatic Enclave 2

• 13 km from Dhaula Kuan

• 9 km from South Delhi

• 7 km from Cyber City

• 17 km from Connaught Place

• Located off the upcoming commercial district

• 3.5 km from Ansal Plaza

• Connectivity to all existing amenities like shopping malls, schools, entertainment hubs and hospitals

• 6 km from 18-hole golf course and amusement park located in Dwarka Expressway

• 8 km from Ambience Mall Gurgaon

Founded in 2006 under Hero Corporate Service Limited, Hero Realty Ltd has launched various commercial, industrial and residential projects under its portfolio. The company has robust presence in the state of Uttarakhand. It has built a lot of world-class infrastructures in the city. The USP of the group is that it believes in dedication, passion and eagerness to improve. The group maintains and ensures top quality construction and follows the core principles of nature and sustainability. Some of the renowned projects of Hero Homes include Haridwar Greens and one more project at Sector 88 Mohali. Hero Haridwar Greens is located in Haridwar, offering 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments in sizes varied from 1081 sq. ft. to 2900 sq. ft. All of the apartments are available at best prices. The amenities available in these developments include swimming pool, clubhouse, jogging track, gymnasium, and 24×7 power backup.

Hero Homes has also introduced other project in Sector 88 Mohali, Chandigarh. The project is stretched over 18.5 acres with 253 apartments. It is also offering apartments in 2BHK and 3BHK configurations with sizes ranging from 950 sq. ft. to 1950 sq. ft. All of these apartments are available from the developer. Some of the key amenities offered in these projects are gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, rainwater harvesting and ample car parking.

Contact us for about Hero Homes Properties

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit :- http://www.herohomes-gurgaon.com For more information about Hero Homes Properties.