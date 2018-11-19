Global Dimethicone Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2025

19th November 2018 – Global Dimethicone Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. Dimethicone, also referred as Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) belongs to a group of polymeric organosilicon substance that is typically referred as silicones. Dimethicone is the most broadly used silicon-based organic polymer and is widely known for its strange properties. It is clear and concise that it is considered to be an inert, non-toxic and non-flammable.

Dimethicone, again is one of the most widely used constituents in cosmetics and works as an anti-foaming agent, skin protectant &skin & hair conditioner. It averts water loss by forming a hydrating barrier on the skin. Identical to most silicones, this element has a unique fluidity that makes it easily spreadable. Dimethicone is silicone oil and is used in a number of health and beauty products. Those who purchase skin care products with this ingredient sometimes don’t realize that this oil is also occasionally used as a food additive and may be found in several different industrial applications as well.

Dimethicone is an emulsifier (which means it helps keep other ingredients from separating) and a moisturizer that makes it a highly effective additive to skin and hair care products. The chemical is also used as an emollient to soften the skin surface with more flexibility and help in retaining skin moisture. Dimethicone is naturally found in hair care products such as shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner and de-tangling products and the chemical acts as an emulsifier keeping other ingredients assorted thus helping the product coat the hair strands more evenly.

It is also used in a number of skin care products such as those that moisturize the skin, treat dry flaky skin on face and in those that care for mild skin irritations such as eczema, diaper rashes and other types of dermatitis. The dimethicone in these products helps in improving the skin coat and not only adds moisture to the affected area but also helps to seal it in so that skin can heal at a faster rate. In addition, the chemical may be used in a number of cream-based makeup products such as foundation and the best undereye concealer, adding a moisturizing element and allowing the product to spread over the skin with more ease.

On the basis of type, the dimethicone market is segmented into low viscosity dimethicone, medium viscosity dimethicone and high viscosity dimethicone. On the basis of application, the dimethicone market is segmented into daily chemical, chemical additive, machinery and so on.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Dow Corning

Wacker

Shin-Etsu

KCC Basildon

Nusil

Wynca

Blustar

Collin

Dongyue and many others

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Low Viscosity Dimethicone

Medium Viscosity Dimethicone

High Viscosity Dimethicone

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Daily Chemical

Chemical Additive

Machinery

Others

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

