Desiccant Market Outlook, Trends and Applications to 2025

19th November, 2018- Desiccant Market is expected to gain positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. Desiccant is a hygroscopic substance that induces or retains the dryness in its surrounding. Although some desiccants are inert while others are extremely responsive and need special handling techniques. Silica is the most common desiccant which is non-toxic and water-insoluble white solid. Other common desiccants include calcium sulfate, activated charcoal, calcium chloride and molecular sieves.

Common uses of desiccants include removal of water from solvents that are required by chemical that are water intolerant. Commercially, desiccants are deployed in different livestock farming to dry newborn animals. This further enhances biological development for animals. Additional uses of desiccant include reduction of bacteria and pathogens that flourish on wet surfaces thus reducing bacteria pressure. Driving factors responsible for the growth of desiccant market includes extensive use in several domains and also the rise in demand for desiccant owing to its versatile nature.

Based on segmentation by type, the desiccant market includes Silica Gel, Activated Charcoal, Calcium Sulfate, Calcium Chloride and Molecular Sieves. Based on segmentation by application, the desiccant market includes aircraft equipment, delicate instruments, cameras and film, electronic devices, food packages, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Based on segmentation by end-user, the market includes oil and gas, petrochemicals, construction, pharmaceuticals, processing industries, refractories, water treatment plants and abrasives. Geographically, Desiccant market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, China, India, Middle-East and Africa.

APAC market is expected to grow in the forthcoming period owing to rise in demand for desiccant in several verticals. Also, the market growth in APAC region is due to growth in construction activities and demand for petrochemical products. Europe and North America market is also expected to gain a positive growth in the forthcoming period. MEA regions are too anticipated to witness a higher CAGR growth owing to availability of raw materials in abundance. The key players in the market include Almatis, BASF, Axens, CECA, UOP, WR Grace, Zeochem, C-E Minerals, Calgon Carbon, Jacobi Carbons, Johnson Matthey, Linde and Norit.

