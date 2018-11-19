CCS Technologies To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Enable Sustainable Petroleum Products Production

Refineries are increasingly adopting carbon capture and storage techniques to reduce CO2 emission levels in the atmosphere. This technique involves trapping of CO2 at its emission source and transporting it to a different storage location which is actively monitored and measured. This way CO2 is isolated from the atmosphere, thereby reducing emission levels. For instance, Quest, a partnership venture of Shell, Canada Energy and Chevron is fully integrated CCS project that captures CO2 produced from refineries and prevents it from entering the atmosphere by storing it in underground formations. Globally there are about 15 large scale projects and 7 under construction projects with the capacity to capture about 40 million tonnes CO2 per annum, thus indicating the potential of CCS technology in minimizing carbon emissions.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL OIL DOWNSTREAM ACTIVITIES MARKET TO GROW TO $3 TRILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the oil downstream activities market in 2017, accounting for a little more than one-third of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, to reduce the pollution levels, companies have started adopting the gas to liquid technology which produce high quality petroleum products. The gas to liquid technology is the conversion of natural gas to high quality liquid products such as transportation fuels, motor oils, naphtha, diesel and waxes. This technology uses natural gas as a substitute to crude oil as gas and is considered to be the cleanest burning fossil fuel and is abundant, versatile and easily affordable. The by- products obtained by using the GTL technology are colorless, odorless and contain negligent amounts of impurities. Shell , Chevron and PetroS have adopted this technology to produce transportation fuels, oils and by products to produce plastics, detergents and cosmetics.

Royal Dutch Shell was the largest competitor in the oil downstream activities market, with revenues of $203.6 billion in 2016. Royal Dutch Shell’s prime concern is to overcome the losses occurred due to oil and gas market crash. In 2016, the company acquired BG Group for $53 billion (GBP 36 billion), becoming world’s largest liquefied Natural Gas Company. It reduces its global workforce by 2800. It has sold 51% stake in Shell Refining Company, Malaysia, to Malaysia Hengyuan International Limited (MHIL) for $66.3 million and 100% of Fredericia refinery in Denmark, to Dansk Olieselskab for $80 million to generate cash to cover the loses. Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation, Shell is also looking into alternative green energy technologies by acquiring companies such as Saft, and acquired stakes in AutoGrid, and SunPower.

The oil downstream activities market in this report is segmented into refined petroleum products manufacturing and asphalt, lubricating oil and grease manufacturing segments.

