Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market to Witness Widespread Expansion during by 2025

Market Overview:

Stretch blow molding is the common method for producing soda bottles. The process begins with an injection molded perform. The perform is typically pre-heated then stretched in the axial direction and blown into its final shape by a stretch blow molding machine.Global Stretch blow molding machineMarket was valued USD XX million in in 2018, the market is expected to grow with the CAGR of XX % in the forecasted period and to reach USD XX million by 2025.

Market Dynamics:

Stretch blow molding is generally used for making different types of bottles. The major driving factor for the increasing use of stretch blow molding machine is the growth in plastic bottles industry, plastic industry.One of the major opportunities in stretch blow molding is that it can stretches the container in both the axel direction, and the hoop direction. This is called biaxial stretching. This increases the barrier properties, tolerable drop impact, clarity, tensile strength and top load in a container.

There are some challenges in stretch blow molding machine such as its very high setup costs which can only be justified by extremely high production volumes. Also, it is less flexible in adjusting for different product gram weights and is limited to certain plastic materials, such as PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate). This machine takes longer setup time to produce the first product.

Key Players:

The Stretch blow molding machine market consists global and regional players includingSIDE, KHS, Krones, AOKI, Urola, Nissei ASB Machine, Chumpower, ZQ Machinery, Leshan, Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machiner, Eceng Machine, CHIA MING MACHINERY, SMF, Powerjet, Parke, Sipa and other.

Market Segmentation:

The Stretch blow molding machine market is bifurcated on the basis of application, product type and region. On the basis of application, the Stretch blow molding machinemarket is classified into food and beverage industry, personal care industry, pharmaceutical industry and others. Further, based on product type the market is fragmented into Automatic Type and Semi-automatic Type.

Stretch blow molding machine market by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. he stretch blow molding machine market in Japan is well established and expected to grow at average CAGR over the forecast period. MEA and Latin America are expected to expand at sluggish growth rate during the forecast period.

Market segmented on the basis of application:

– Food and Beverage Industry

– Personal Care Industry

– Pharmaceutical Industry

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of product type:

– Automatic Type

– Semi-automatic Type

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

