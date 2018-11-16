Global Education Data Security Market Sees astonishing Growth With CAGR of 22.72% during the period 2017-2021. Top Key Players- Cisco Systems,Citrix Systems,Intel Security,Symantec,Trend Micro.

ABSTRACT
About Education Data Security
Education data security tools safeguard confidential institutional data against unauthorized external access and malicious software. The increased adoption of Wi-Fi facilities and bring your own device (BYOD) policies for easy access to data has fueled the need for advanced electronic security mechanisms among all schools and colleges.
Sample Report : bit.ly/2B9D4YO
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global education data security market for 2017-2021.
Full Report : bit.ly/2BaUxQI
To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Purchase Inquiry :bit.ly/2BbyGsv
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Global Education Data Security Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.
The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Cisco Systems
Citrix Systems
Intel Security
Symantec
Trend Micro
Other prominent vendors
IBM
Fortinet
Panda Security
Sophos
Vormetric
Market driver
Need for threat protection for mobile and portable devices.
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Low awareness levels about cybersecurity.
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Analytical implications for data security.
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?