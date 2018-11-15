Sayaji Industries commences new state-of-the-art Dextrose Monohydrate Plant

Sayaji Industries Limited, the flagship company of the Sayaji Group, has commenced its new state-of-the-art Dextrose Monohydrate plant. The Company has increased installed capacity to manufacture Dextrose Monohydrate to 60 Tons/ Day from existing 10 Tons/ Day through new plant at existing location. The Company has invested around Rs. 40 crore in this plant.

Dextrose Monohydrate being value added product, this addition to capacity is expected to improve the bottom line of the company substantially. This capacity would enable the company to cater to increasing demand of Pharmaceutical and FMCG Companies using this product.

Dextrose is widely used for canned and ready-made foods, confectionery, dairy products, carbonated beverages, canned fruits, meat products, jam and jellies etc.