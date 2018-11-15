QSoCs Offering The Best VLSI Training In India

24th October 2018, Bangalore: QSoCs is a Bangalore based institute which offers training to electronics students to form a skilled workforce in the semiconductor industry. It is the leader in imparting training for VLSI design and verification.

More details about the company were made public by its top executives in a recent press meet held in the city.

“Our company is a joint venture by a group of highly motivated professionals who have a collective experience of over 50 years in the semiconductor industry. The objective behind this endeavour is to make accessible the cutting edge technology and matchless career opportunities of the semi-conductor industry to the emerging generation of students in India,” said an executive.

The most challenging issue for the semi-conductor industry in India is the shortage of gifted and skilled professionals. This is even an obstacle for the tier-1 semiconductor companies in the world who want to set up shop in India. Various studies and research have identified a huge gap between supply and demand for skilled labour force in the Indian semi-conductor industry.

As opposed to the software industry, the semiconductor industry requires electronics engineers with specialized skills. Though many students graduate every year in the Electronic stream in India, they mostly lack the finishing touch to the basic skills acquired in their electronics course.

QSoCs is devoted to forming a skilled workforce for the semiconductor industry by offering training on needs like implementation, verification and design of VLSI in India. It has come to earn the reputation of the best institute for VLSI training in Bangalore.

The institute has a motto of forming skilled human capital for the semiconductor industry. This objective extends much beyond an ordinary business to exploring, expanding and enriching the field of semiconductor design by offering best solutions.

“We believe in the credo: ‘Quality First’. We assure you the best quality faculty, the top quality training and the industry best in demo workshops. Our commitment to the industry is to provide a skilled and well-trained workforce. We are committed to students to provide high-quality training,” said another executive.

The institute offers a world-class, technologically advanced learning environment which is comfortable, healthy and safe as well as highly equipped. It is able to accommodate the specific needs of the training program in terms of equipment and space. It even features business stations which permit some students to carry out their business functions while pursuing training courses in the institute.

The institute is rich in well qualified and experienced trainers. Most trainers have over 8 years’ experience in their respective study areas. QSOs also arranges training sessions from industry experts who serve as visiting faculty. The best part about the courses conducted is that the institute has a robust placement cell which arranges placement for the majority of students.

About The Company: QSoCs (www.qsocs.com) is an institute based in Bangalore which trains students of electronics into the skilled workforce for the semiconductor industry. It offers training in VLSI design and verification through 6-month full-time programs, internships, and weekend courses.