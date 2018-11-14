Web Filtering Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis

Web filtering is commonly referred to content control software which is designed to restrict certain URLs or websites by preventing the browser from loading pages. In general, web filters can operate in two different ways. Either they can block content based on the origin of the website or based on the harmful content it carries and blocks it accordingly. Web filters are developed to enhance the security, productivity, and flexibility of a network. Web filtering provides a layer of protection from malware and other online bugs. By blocking access to unknown/malware sites, organizations can be protected from straying into the path of malware and can avoid being deceived by scams such as phishing attacks. The ability of malware to access the web can be diminished which can prevent it from infecting the system further.

The stringent government regulations for web filtering and rising concerns related to bandwidth consumption management are driving the global web filtering market. The rise in demand for data security and data monitoring across government organizations are fuelling the market growth. However, high maintenance costs associated with web filtering software are hindering the market growth.

Web Filtering Market -Key players:

Some of the key players in the global web filtering market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), McAfee, Inc. (the U.S), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet (U.S.), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Forcepoint (U.S.), Sophos Group plc (U.K), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Zscaler (U.S.), Trustwave Holdings (U.S.) and others. Major key players in the market are undergoing various mergers & acquisition activities in order to generate a cost-effective product portfolio.

Some of the key innovators are iboss (U.S.), Webroot Inc. (U.S.), Interoute Communications Ltd, (U.K), TitanHQ (Ireland), Virtela (U.S.), Netskope, Inc. (U.S.), CensorNet (U.K), Clearswift (U.K), Wavecrest (U.S.), Cyren (U.S.), GFI Software (U.S.), Untangle (US), ContentKeeper (Australia), Kaspersky Lab (Russia) and many others.

Segmentation:

The global Web Filtering Market is segmented on the basis of filtering type, deployment, organization size, vertical and region. On the basis of filtering type, the segment is further classified into DNS filtering, URL filtering, keyword filtering, file type filtering and many others like profile filtering and image filtering. On the basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into on-premise and on-cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is further classified into SME and large enterprises. Web filtering is increasingly being adopted across major industry verticals such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, education, manufacturing, and others.

Web Filtering Market -Regional Analysis:

The global web filtering market is observed for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America holds the major market share in the year 2017 and the dominance is expected to continue through the forecast period. Increasing online malware and increase in BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policy across organizations is driving the market in this region. As the region is technically advanced, high adoption of web filtering solutions is fuelling the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in internet penetration and need for enterprises to reduce the misuse of the internet is majorly driving the market in this region. Rising adoption of cloud-based services across the region is also boosting the web filtering market growth.

Intended Audience:

System integrators

Research Firms

Cloud Providers

Managed Service Providers

Enterprise customers

Independent Software Vendors

Software developers

