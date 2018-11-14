Tissue Heart Valves Market Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment Upto 2026

Tissue or biological heart valve is made from animal tissue, such as porcine (pig) or bovine (cow), as it is similar to human tissue. Tissue heart valves need chemical treatment for protection and stent or frame for support. Tissue heart valves can last up to 10 to 20 years. Patients implanted with these devices do not require anticoagulation medication for a long time. Major advantages of tissue heart valves involve easy tolerance by the body and an average life expectancy of more than 15 years. However, their drawback is their durability only up to 10 to 20 years, thereby creating the need for a second replacement surgery.

The global tissue heart valves market is expected to grow substantially due to high prevalence of heart valve diseases, which is constantly rising due to socioeconomic factors, such as lifestyle-induced dietary, physical inactivity, and certain other habits, including smoking. Moreover, longer life expectancy of the geriatric population boosts the growth of the tissue heart valves market. As per a report of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 8.5% of the world population is aged 65 or above, and it is anticipated to rise to nearly 17% by 2050. In addition, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements are projected to propel the growth of the tissue heart valves market during the forecast period. On the other hand, stringent government approval process and high price of minimally invasive procedures are hindering the market growth. Nevertheless, huge unmet needs in the emerging markets and advanced treatment of valvular diseases are expected to create opportunities for the tissue heart valve market.

The global tissue heart valves market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. By type, the tissue heart valves market can be divided into aortic valve, mitral valve, pulmonary valve, and tricuspid valve. On the basis of end user, the tissue heart valves market can be classified into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals is the dominant segment of the market and is likely to retain its position during the forecast period owing to the availability of various surgical procedures in such settings. Geographically, the tissue heart valves market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each of these markets can be sub-divided into specific countries, such as the U.S. and Canada (North America), the U.K. and Germany (Europe), Brazil (Latin America), China and India (Asia Pacific), and GCC countries (the Middle East). North America dominated the global tissue heart valves market due to increasing incidence of heart valve diseases, such as aortic valve degeneration and aortic stenosis, in the region. This is a critical factor likely to spur the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in the aging population of North America is also anticipated to augment the demand for tissue heart valves in the region. Asia Pacific is considered to be a highly attractive market during the forecast period due to rising health care awareness and demand for advanced medical technology in the region.

Major players operating in the global tissue heart valve market include Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife, Inc., Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, and Sorin Group (LivaNova PLC). Emerging players in the global tissue heart valve market include Braile Biomédica and Labcor Laboratórios. In order to gain competitive advantage in the industry, the major players are actively involved in various growth strategies, such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches.

