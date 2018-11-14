Ireland dairy & soy food market research report, Opportunities, Analysis, Growth, Leading Players, Ireland Milk Market Share : Ken Research

According to study, “Country Profile: Dairy & Soy Food in Ireland” some of the major companies that are currently working in the dairy & soy food in Ireland are Glanbia, Muller Group, Glenisk Organic Dairy Co, General Mills Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Ornua Co-operative Limited, Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd, Premier Foods plc, Raisio Plc, Danone Group, Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd., Nestle SA, Unilever.

The dairy & soy food sector in Ireland is led by the milk category in both value and volume terms. Soy foods are a great source of vitamins, minerals, polyunsaturated fat and photochemical. Soy includes meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, grains, snacks, cereals, meal replacements, protein powders and formulas. Soy food products are soy milk, soy creamers, soy yogurts, tofu­-based butter alternatives, soy whipped toppings, soy cheese and non­-dairy desserts. Dairy is a staple food and an essential part of human diet. The dairy industry is a key component of the economy on the country providing much needed employment spread across rural areas. Dairy products are butter, cheese, milk, cream, yoghurt, buttermilk and ice cream etc. The key dairy processors in country operate to rigorous quality and food safety standards.

There are many distribution channels for dairy & soy food market, which are; on-trade, cash & carries, warehouse clubs, food & drink specialists, e-retailors, convenience stores and hypermarkets & supermarkets. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of dairy and soy food products in the country.

The packaging materials for dairy & food products include glass, paper & board, flexible packaging and rigid plastics. Additionally, for these products, container data are carton, bag/sachet, film, wrapper, tub, bottle and tube. Some of the key challenges in the dairy sector are lack of skills & training, low bread performance & inadaptability to local environmental conditions, poor dairy farm management & inadequate nutritious feed and high input & feed costs etc.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is the main authority of country that regularly monitors to determine the extent and type of genetically modified soy ingredients on the Irish market. The FSAI’s mission is to protect consumers’ health by ensuring that food consumed, distributed, marketed or produced in Ireland meets the highest standards of food safety and hygiene.

Bonsoy, Granose, Provamel, Granovita and Sunrise are some brands of soy dairy substitutes. Additionally, some dried soy products brands are Cooked soya-bran, Lecigran lecithin granules, Organic soya beans, Organic soya flour, Soya lecithin granules, T.V.P. Brown Mince and T.V.P. natural chunks.

In the recent years, dairy and soy food witnessed high growth due to advanced technological developments, increasing growth opportunities, market projections, rising internet penetration and ease of online transactions etc. Ireland’s e-commerce penetration in dairy and soy food category is convenient and saves time with easy payment options, thus exposing a wide range of dairy alternatives.

In 2017 the per capita consumption of dairy & soy food was higher in Ireland compared to global and regional levels. The dairy production capacity is likely to expand further on account of rising demand for dairy products in Ireland. Avonmore is the leading brand in the Ireland dairy & soy food sector. The Irish dairy & soy food sector is forecast to register overall value growth of 27.9% during 2017-2022.

