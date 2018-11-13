Is Your Hospital Safe From Legionella Growth?

Legionella bacteria was first discovered in 1976 in Philadelphia when people became ill and suffered from a type of unidentified pneumonia. It was later coined as Legionnaires disease. Legionella is a gram negative bacteria and can be easily identified when viewed through a microscope by using Gram staining technique. The legionella bacteria occurs naturally in fresh water bodies and in soil but in those conditions they don’t pose a serious threat because the conditions are not ideal for their growth. They became a threat when they establish themselves in water systems that are weakened immune systems where the conditions are ideal for their growth and nourishment. The water systems in large complexes and water coolers for hospital are ideal medium for legionella bacteria.

Testing for the Presence of Legionella Growth in Hospitals

The main source of Legionella in hospitals are the water systems. If the water is not treated with uv purifiers, the Legionella are capable of multiplying at a quick pace. The infection does not spread from one person to another. The water purification companies can help in legionella testing by using any one of the following methods :

DNA Amplification

This method uses a polymerase chain reaction process that amplifies and detects genetic materials and DNA that are specifically associated with Legionella bacteria. This is comparatively faster than other methods and the results are yielded in a day.

Direct Fluorescence Antibody

This method is used to determine the total number of organisms that are present in the water body. This method uses direct fluorescence antibody that leaves a stain on the organisms with a fluorescent dye. The results are yielded in one or two days but it is not capable to differentiate the live and dead organisms.

Legionella Culture Of Water Sample

In this method, the sample water is cultured by using charcoal yeast extract. The medium is cultured for about 2 weeks after which time, legionella bacteria can be observed directly through the microscope.

