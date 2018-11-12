Steel and Site Continues to Pursue Excellence in the Steel Industry with Over 25 Years of Experience

Steel and Site is a top-notch structural steel fabricator and steel stockholder located in the heart of the Midlands. They keep on providing the best steel fabrication and steel erection solutions to their valued customers for years. Over the years their knowledge and technical expertise has grown through working on many steel projects.

Steel and Site is structural steel specialist who persists their dedication in providing various structural steel fabrication services over the years. Their services include steel stockholding for RSJ steel beams, universal beams, universal columns, parallel flange channels and structural steel fabrication for steel portal frame buildings, steel stairs, mezzanine floors, access platforms, shelters & canopies. Steel and Site also provide designing for 3D modelling, CAD design, fabrication drawings, conceptual design. Steel erection, installation, onsite fabrication, mobile welding, on-site remedial works are other areas of their excellence.

Steel and Site is skilled in designing, manufacturing and installing a range of structural steel solutions for a variety of projects including steel buildings, residential steel, steel stairs, steel platforms, racking, mezzanine floors. They are committed to supplying RSJ beams or rolled steel joists in West Midlands & London. They are also loft steel specialist who offers RSJ steel beams with splice connections to loft converters, builders and the general public.

Steel and Site provides a full structural steel erection service. They take on many steel erection projects that range greatly in size. They also offer on-site fabrication services of RSJ beams and all other forms of structural steel. Their on-site services include on-site welding and fabrication, on-site remedial works & welding, installation of steel beams and steel erection. With their long-lived services, Steel and Site is heading to becoming a premier structural steel and steel beam supplier to the construction industry in Midlands, London, UK.

To know more about Steel and Site and avail their services, visit their website https://www.steelandsite.com/ , or you can call them at 01384 265 747. You can also email them with your queries at sales@steelandsite.com

About the Company:

Steel and Site is structural steel fabricators and structural steel stockholder based in the West Midlands. With over 25 years’ experience we take pride in being able to design, fabricate, and install all types of steelwork projects. We are dedicated to becoming a premier structural steel and steel beam supplier to the building and construction industry in Midlands, London, UK. We offer a range of products (RSJ beams and RSJ steel beams) at affordable prices. Over the years our knowledge and technical expertise has grown through working on many steel projects across various industries Dudley, West Midlands and across the UK.