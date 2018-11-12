Location Analytics Market Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2018-2022

Global Location Analytics Market, By Component (Software, Services), By Services (Geocoding, Reporting, Mapping), By Deployment (On-premises, Hosted), By End-users (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecommunications) – Forecast 2022

Market Highlights

Location analytics use both real time as well as historical data across the geographical locations. The increasing demand from asset management, predictive analytics, increasing usage of various analytical tools are boosting the growth of the location analytics market. Also, growth in the healthcare and energy sector is also boosting the market growth. Location analytics include mapping visualization, spatial analytics and geographic information enhancement.

However, privacy issues and security concerns are hampering the growth of the market. Also, various firms are investing huge amounts for cloud based solutions. For instance, Esri and Cisco System have come up various maps for spatial analytics and also provides geographical information for business intelligence.

Study Objectives of Global Location Analytics Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global location analytics market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the global location analytics market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, deployment, services, end-users and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Location Analytics

Segments

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, software, deployment, end-users and region.

Component

• Software

• Service

Deployment

• On-premises

• Hosted

Software

• Geocoding

• Reverse Geocoding

• Thematic Mapping

• Reporting

• Data Integration

• Spatial analysis

• Others

End-users

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunications

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Government

• Transportation

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Geocoding accounted for the largest market share out of all the softwares. The reason attributed to the increasing usage by educational institutes, restaurants, hotel to make appropriate decisions.

Key Players

The key players in the global location analytics market include TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.), Pitney Bowes (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Galigeo (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Market Research Future Analysis

The global location analytics market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Retail segment of location analytics market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

North-America accounted for the largest market share because of the technological advancements, increasing demand by various sectors, large investments by developers for cloud based solutions.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2018-2022. The reason attributed to the rapid digital transformation in countries such as China and also improvement of broadband infrastructure.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, because of the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi location analytics, high investments for cloud-based solutions and growing adoption of emerging technologies.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period majorly due to rapid technological advancements and cost-effective location analytics solutions for small scale businesses.

