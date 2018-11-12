Increasing Construction and Mining Projects to Push Global Rock Breaker Market to $ 2 Billion by 2023, Acc. to TechSci

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Rock Breaker Market By Product Type, By Application, By Operating Weight, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, the global rock breaker market is projected to reach nearly $ 2 billion by the end of 2023, owing to increasing number of mining and construction projects across the globe. The construction industry is one of the major demand generators for rock breakers, which are typically used to remove oversize rocks that are too large or too hard to be reduced in size by a crusher. Due to intensifying use of rock breakers in the construction industry, this industry has emerged as the major end user for rock breakers across the globe, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period as well. Major construction projects such as Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai, South-to-North Water Transfer Project in China, London Crossrail Project in the UK, Three Gorges Dam in China, Beijing Airport in China, and Great Man-Made River Project in Libya are expected to boost demand for rock breakers across the globe during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3530

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

According to a consumer survey conducted by TechSci Research, more than three-fourths of the respondents are unwilling to change their rock breaker brand. Sandvik and Atlas Copco account for the highest satisfaction level in terms of product quality, availability and service, globally, as per the survey. Consequently, both of these companies dominated the global rock breaker market in 2017 and are expected to maintain their market dominance during the forecast period as well, owing to their strong sales network and collaborations with construction and mining companies. Medium rock breaker segment accounts for the largest market share, owing to its use in both small and large construction and mining projects. Asia-Pacific is the largest demand generating region for rock breakers, globally, backed by a huge number of large-scale construction and mining projects in the region.

“Various upcoming greenfield and brownfield infrastructure projects coupled with rising government expenditure towards industrial and construction sectors are expected to play a vital role in aiding the global rock breaker market over the next five years. Moreover, favorable government policies regarding construction projects, technological developments, and increasing number of real estate and housing projects are anticipated to fuel the rock breaker market, globally, during the forecast period.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Browse 214 Figures spread through 237 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “Global Rock Breaker Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/rock-breaker-market/3530.html

“Global Rock Breaker Market By Product Type, By Application, By Operating Weight, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has analyzed the potential of rock breaker market across the globe, and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and trends. The report will suffice in providing the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by the industry.

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.