Global Wearable Sensors Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 11, 2018: This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the wearable sensors market by application (wristwear, headwear, eyewear, and others), by sensor type (IMUs, Temperature sensors, magnetometers, optical heart rate sensors, and others), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Our market research analysts estimate that the wearable sensors market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 32% by 2022.

Segmentation by application and analysis of the wearable sensors market

Wristwear

Headwear

Eyewear

The wristwear segment accounted for the major share of the wearable monitor sensor market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily due to the increasing demand for wearable sensors.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the wearable sensors market

Americas

APAC

EMEA

APAC accounted for the maximum shares of the wearable monitor sensor market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that APAC will witness steady growth in the next five years. The demand for wearable sensors will significantly increase due to the presence of several wearable manufacturers in this region.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global wearable sensors market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global wearable sensors market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global wearable sensors market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global wearable sensors market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global wearable sensors market?

