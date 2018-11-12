Global Biophotonics Market to reach a market size of $62.9 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Biophotonics Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Biophotonics Market is expected to attain a market size of $62.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.
The Medical Diagnostics market dominated the Global Biophotonics Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The Tests & Components market is expected attain a market size of $8,424.7 million by 2022. The Medical Therapeutics market is anticipated to reach a market size of $11,544.9 million by 2022 growing from a market size of $4,538.4 million in 2015.
The In-Vivo market dominated the Global Biophotonics Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The In-Vitro market is expected to attain a market size of $24,025.9 million by 2022.
The See-Through Imaging market dominated the Global Biophotonics Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The Microscopy market is expected to attain a market size of $13,292.2 million by 2022. However, Inside Imaging market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.5% during 2016-2022.
The North America market dominated the Global Biophotonics Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to attain a market size of $15,308.8 million by 2022. However, Europe market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.1% during 2016-2022.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Biophotonicshave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Oxford Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lumenis Ltd, Carl Zeiss AG, Olympus Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Perkinelmer, Inc., and Zecotek Photonics, Inc.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-biophotonics-market/
Global Biophotonics Market Segmentation
By End User
Tests & Components
Medical Therapeutics
Medical Diagnostics
Non-Medical Application
By Technology
In-Vivo
In-Vitro
By Application
See-Through Imaging
Microscopy
Inside Imaging
Spectro Molecular
Analytics Sensing
Light Therapy
Surface Imaging
Biosensors
By Geography
North America Biophotonics Market
U.S. Biophotonics Market
Canada Biophotonics Market
Mexico Biophotonics Market
Rest of North America Biophotonics Market
Europe Biophotonics Market
Germany Biophotonics Market
U.K. Biophotonics Market
France Biophotonics Market
Russia Biophotonics Market
Spain Biophotonics Market
Italy Biophotonics Market
Rest of Europe Biophotonics Market
Asia-Pacific Biophotonics Market
China Biophotonics Market
Japan Biophotonics Market
India Biophotonics Market
South Korea Biophotonics Market
Singapore Biophotonics Market
Malaysia Biophotonics Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Biophotonics Market
LAMEA Biophotonics Market
Brazil Biophotonics Market
Argentina Biophotonics Market
UAE Biophotonics Market
Saudi Arabia Biophotonics Market
South Africa Biophotonics Market
Nigeria Biophotonics Market
Rest of LAMEA Biophotonics Market
Companies Profiled
Oxford Instruments
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Lumenis Ltd
Carl Zeiss AG
Olympus Corporation
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Perkinelmer, Inc.
Zecotek Photonics, Inc
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Biophotonics Market
Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Free of cost automatic pdf report generation
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports-
Asia-Pacific Biophotonics Market (2016-2022)
North America Biophotonics Market (2016-2022)
Europe Biophotonics Market (2016-2022)
Lamea Biophotonics Market (2016-2022)